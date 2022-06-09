Patriot Point honors U.S. military in city of Huntington Beach

Have you been to Patriot Point, located on Pacific Coast Highway between Goldenwest and Seapoint in Huntington Beach? There’s a US Flag, surrounded by benches honoring each branch of the military and the servicemen and women, including those who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

This special spot, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, is the dream come true for the late Zach Martinez, a Navy Vietnam Veteran, who erected a small flag on a 10-foot pole above the bluffs overlooking the surf in 2010. The flag became torn and vandalized, causing the local resident to take it down. As he was doing so, a neighbor, Sharon Clemens, asked that he keep it up since it gave her hope that her two grandsons, serving in the military in Afghanistan, would come home alive. Martinez’ son, Zach Jr., a Laguna Beach Police Officer, also encouraged him to keep it flying in the breeze, honoring all military as well as all veterans.

He duct-taped the flag to a larger pole abd had a solar light illuminate it during darkness. Martinez offered free counseling services for vets and their families, until 2018, when he passed away from cancer related to his service in Vietnam. “The local branch of Tee it Up for the Troops, realized the positive impact Patriot Point had in creating an awareness for beach-goers, runners, bicyclists and tourists passing by,” said Mike Michaud, Director of Development for Dance 4 Joy Ministries. “We got funding, support and authorization from the City of Huntington Beach to make Patriot Point an official, permanent landmark, a sanctuary of hope and care for everyone.”

At the recent Patriot Point Memorial Day Ceremony Mayor Barbara Delgleize, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Posey, Mark Mayes, President of the California Chapter of Tee it Up for the Troops, his wife, Leslie, members of Martinez’ family, and more than 100 spectators kept Zach’s vision alive and vowed to carry on his legacy.

“Zach Martinez had a compassionate heart for hurting veterans who suffered in life after their service in the military,” said Michael Rogers, Discipleship Leader at Refuge Calvary in Huntington Beach.”This ceremony honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to help us keep our freedom.”

Brian Cizek, manager of Surf City Store on the Huntington Beach Pier, said, “Zach was a solid believer in Jesus Christ and reflected that by the way he lived his life helping those dealing with mental issues, love for his family and country and those who served in the military. Patriot Point serves to remind us the sacrifice many have made to protect our freedom and not to be forgotten. Zach was always there for anyone that needed prayer or someone to talk to.”

“He put his feet to his faith,” said Senior Pastor Bill Welsh of Refuge Calvary. If you would like to help with this project, visit: https://patriotpoint.weebly.com.

