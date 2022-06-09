Seal Beach honors public safety officers

The Seal Beach Police League held the 2022 Awards Banquet on Thursday, June 2. The following are the names of the awardees:

• IT Analyst

JARRETT BOICE

Professional Employee of the Year

IT Analyst Jarrett Boice has been with the Seal Beach Police Department since 2014. Prior to becoming a Police Aide, Jarrett served as the Captain of the Seal Beach Police Department Explorer Post.

• Police Aide

JUSTIN BOICE

Professional Employee of the Year

Justin Boice is currently a Police Aide for the department, a position he has held for three years. Prior to becoming a Police Aide, he started with the department in 2014 as a Police Explorer.

• Corporal

BEN JAIPREAM

Officer of the Year & Lifesaving Award

Corporal Ben Jaipream began his law enforcement career in 2004, where he has held several assignments in Patrol and the Detective Bureau. In 2017, he transferred to the Seal Beach Police Department and continued his work ethic establishing himself as a leader and trustworthy employee who put the needs of the department and community above his own. Corporal Jaipream is currently assigned to day watch patrol and serves as the lead Explorer Advisor, Range Staff, and the Operations Sergeant of the West County SWAT Team.

• Detective Sergeant

CHRIS HENDRIX

Supervisor of the Year

Sergeant Chris Hendrix serves as the Detective Sergeant with 16 years of experience with the Seal Beach Police Department. Prior to his service with the

Sergeant Hendrix served for eight years on active duty as a United States Marine and promoted to the military rank of Sergeant.

• Sergeant

JORDAN MIRAKIAN

Chief’s Commendation & Lifesaving Award

• Sergeant Jordan Mirakian has been with the Seal Beach Police Department for five years. Prior to working for the City of Seal Beach, he was a police officer in San Diego and a Detective with Laguna Beach PD. Jordan grew up in Seal Beach and considers it a professional dream come true working in the city where he spent his childhood. Sergeant Mirakian currently supervises a patrol shift and is also the Peer Support Sergeant, Traffic Bureau Sergeant and is a member of the Social Media Team.

• Volunteer in Policing

VINCE ZAPPA

Chief’s Commendation

Vince Zappa has been a Volunteer in Policing (VIP) member for over seven years. Prior to joining the VIP program, Vince worked as a truck driver for 47 years. After retirement, Vince moved to Seal Beach, where his grandparents had previously lived, as the city held fond memories for him.

• Sergeant

JEFF GIBSON

Chief’s Commendation

Sergeant Jeff Gibson has served as a police officer for 19 years. He joined the Seal Beach Police Department in 2009 and is currently working in the Patrol Division as a shift supervisor. Throughout his career, he has worked a variety of assignments including; Detectives, Motor Officer, Field Training Officer, STAR Team, Beach Patrol and Explorer Advisor. Sergeant Gibson is currently finishing his Bachelors Degree in Public Safety and was awarded Police Officer of the Year in 2016 and 2018. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, riding motorcycles, surfing and playing the drums.

• Doctor

STEPHAN KORZENIOWSKI

Chief’s Commendation

Dr. K. grew up locally in Rossmoor and always had an interest in animals. He landed his first job when he was 15 at Los Alamitos Animal Hospital and spent every free hour during high school working at the vet clinic. He attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and earned his degree in Animal Science. Dr. K. attended Oklahoma State University Veterinary School and graduated with a Doctorate in 2002. Dr. K. became the owner of Los Alamitos Animal Hospital in 2013, which moved to Seal Beach in 2020. He now resides in Long Beach with his beautiful wife Krista and 10 month old daughter Paisley. They enjoy taking the boat to Catalina to relax, fish, and dive.

• Sergeant

JOE GARCIA

Chief’s Commendation

Sergeant Joe Garcia has been with the department for 22 years. He started his career with the department as a Police Aide in 2000 and became a Police Officer in 2006. He has worked various assignments including Patrol, Beach Patrol, Field Training Officer, Explorer Advisor, Motor Officer and Traffic Investigator. He also created the Autism patch campaign that helps raise funds to support the Autism community. He can usually be found mountain biking on the local dirt trails on his days off. Sergeant Garcia loves spending time with his wife, two sons, and his two dogs. The Garcia family recently became Seal Beach residents and they look forward to enjoying all of the festivities the city has to offer for many years to come.

• OCIAC

LANCE LARSON

City Commendation

The Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center (OCIAC) is located in Orange County. The OCIAC fusion center was formed in 2007 to meet the need for information sharing among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and other public safety disciplines. OCIAC was built on the foundation established by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Terrorism Early Warning Group, which operated from 2001 to 2007, and is an Operational Area asset. Direct responsibility for the overall policy and direction of OCIAC rests with the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner in close coordination with the Orange County Chiefs and Sheriff’s Association. The staff at the center is comprised of valued partners from Federal, State, and Local organizations.

• Cal-CSIC

DAREN BOURNSTEIN

City Commendation

The California Cybersecurity Integration Center (Cal-CSIC) was codified into law September 2018 with the mission to reduce the likelihood and severity of cyber incidents that could damage California’s economy, its critical infrastructure, or public and private sector computer networks in our state. The California Cybersecurity Integration Center developed a statewide cybersecurity strategy, informed by recommendations from the California Task Force on Cybersecurity and in accordance with State and Federal requirements, standards, and best practices.

• Doctor

BOB TERBRUEGGEN

City Commendation

Bob Terbrueggen, PhD, is the Founder and CEO of DxTerity Diagnostics, a Rancho Dominguez based diagnostics company and clinical laboratory. DxTerity specializes in home immune health monitoring, with a focus on precision medicine for chronic autoimmune diseases like Lupus and Multiple Sclerosis. Following the COVID outbreak, DxTerity developed a leading COVID-19 workplace screening program, and was the first company to begin selling a COVID test on Amazon.

Bob worked tirelessly to ensure our employees where tested in a timely and efficient manner.

• NOREEN & MICHAEL PEER

RACES Members of the Year

Noreen and Michael Peer have both played an important role in the Seal Beach/Los Alamitos RACES Team. Noreen has worked through severe medical issues over the past years has been the organizer of much of the record keeping and Net Control Assignments of RACES. She has maintained much of the paperwork necessary for the RACES Team to function without interruption.

Michael is the Chief Technology Officer and the Chief Radio Operator of the Los Alamitos Station. He has spent hours on top of the Boeing building, servicing the antenna system and making our repeater a top notch world class station. Currently, along with Gary Franz, they are in the process of implementing what is known as an AREDN MESH Network. This system enables RACES to communicate via Amateur Radio just like the Internet.

Noreen and Michael are our dynamic duo who have contributed greatly to the City of Seal Beach Police Department Radio Amateur Civilian Emergency Service (RACES).

• CERT Member

DAVID ATKINS

CERT Member of the Year

David is a local and grew up in Rossmoor. While in school he attained the BSA Rank of Eagle Scout and obtained the God & Country Award. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Humboldt State University and a Master’s Degree from Pepperdine University. David is retired from aerospace focusing on environmental prevention and issues. He and his wife live in Seal Beach with their Labrador Retriever, Nala. He enjoys traveling, especially scenic train trips, and riding his electric bicycle. David is passionate about volunteering with the West Orange County Regional CERT Program where he is the Trailer Team Lead and Driver and has been involved for nine years. David is optimistic and looks forward to the future.

• Volunteer in Policing

DAN DOBLER

VIP of the Year

Dan was born and raised in San Diego, California, and was in the first graduating class of Patrick Henry High School. He spent one year at San Diego State University

before joining the Air Force. Dan was trained in Chinese Mandarin at Monterey Defense Language Institute, spent months in various survival schools including POW training, and then shipped to Okinawa, Japan. He married Marsha in San Diego before being shipped overseas and their son, Darin, was born in Okinawa about two years later. Dan flew over 180 missions, earning the Air Medal with cluster. He is a retired union electrician, currently living in Cypress, active in his church, and enjoys Volunteering for the people and City of Seal Beach.

• Fire Captain

LEE CABRERA

OCFA Firefighter of the Year

Fire Captain / Paramedic Lee Cabrera has been Battalion 1’s Firefighter of the Year two years in a row. He is currently assigned to Fire Station 66 in the City of Westminster. As a member of the Peer Support Program, he has consistently been there for fellow firefighters – acting as an advocate, a confidant, and a supportive member to anyone who needs it, including retired members. He has always been available, been present, and been steadfast in his conviction to ensuring that OCFA have the healthiest and best served operations personnel. His commitment to ensuring others are provided for during life’s toughest periods is incomparable. He regularly mentors and trains probationary firefighters and paramedic students.

• Lifeguard

SPENCER ARCESE

Junior Guard Instructor of the Year

Spencer Arcese was born and raised in Long Beach, California graduating from Long Beach Wilson in 2018. Spencer continued his education at Long Beach City College and is scheduled to attend the California Maritime Academy in the Fall of 2022. While not at work or school, he enjoys riding dirt bikes, surfing and working on his car. Spencer began his time with the Marine Safety Department in 2018, and has been working as a Junior Lifeguard Instructor since 2019.

• Lifeguard

JEREMY JENKS

Unit Guard of the Year

Jeremy grew up in Old Town Seal Beach enjoying his summers at the beach every chance he got. Once old enough, he joined the Seal Beach Junior Lifeguard program. He attended McGaugh Elementary School, McAullife Middle School and finally Los Alamitos High School where he played 4 four years of water polo before graduating. Jeremy went on to receive a Political Science degree with a Certification in Legal Studies from California State University, Long Beach in 2019. Throughout college and beyond, he started spending more time on the links around the area with other lifeguards and friends playing a weekly 4-person scramble.

• Lifeguard

SHANE TRINKLE

Tower Guard of the Year

Shane was born and raised in Seal Beach, attending McGaugh Elementary, McAuliffe Middle School and Los Alamitos High School where he swam and played water polo. As such, Shane has grown up on the beach, participating in the Seal Beach Junior Lifeguard program before being hired by the Marine Safety Department in 2017. Shane has continued his education attending Long Beach City College while continuing to enjoy surfing, snowboarding, wakeboarding and golf. In recent years, when the summer lifeguarding season ends, Shane has replaced his lifeguard trunks with a tool belt and become quite skilled in cabinet installation.

• IAN KINNEY

Lifesaving Award

Ian Kinney was born and raised in Hillsborough, North Carolina. He has been a California resident for over a decade. He is married to Gabriela Croitoru and has two children, Skyler and Emma. Ian has always been an outdoor enthusiast, musician and video engineer. He is currently Assistant Director of audio visuals at the Long Beach Convention Center.

• Dispatcher

CHERYL AUSTIN

Dispatcher of the Year

Dispatcher Cheryl Austin started her dispatching career on April 8, 1991, with the Cypress Police Department. In October of 1997, she then transitioned to the West Cities Police Communications (West- Comm) when it was formed, serving the cities of Cypress, Seal Beach, and Los Alamitos. During her 31- year career, Cheryl has served in the capacity of Communications Training Officer and Lead Dispatcher. She has also transitioned from full-time to permanent part-time and back to full time while raising her three children.

• Detective

JORGE MUNIZ

Lifesaving Award

Detective Jorge Muñiz has been a police officer for a total of 13 years. Jorge joined the Seal Beach Police Department in 2014 and has worked various assignments throughout the course of his career here. These assignments include Patrol, Investigations, Terrorism Liaison Officer, and Field Training Officer. He enjoys spending his free time with family and freinds.

• Officer

NICK LACARRA

Lifesaving Award

Officer Nicholas LaCarra was born and raised in Southern California. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and deployed twice to Afghanistan. After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 2015, he attended the Golden West Police Academy and has now worked at the Seal Beach Police Department for five years.

• Officer

RYAN CORBIN

Lifesaving Award

Officer Ryan Corbin grew up in Seal Beach, attending local schools. He started his journey with the police department in 1986, when he volunteered in the Police Explorer program. Since then he has worked several different assignments, including Parking Control Officer and Records Clerk. He became a Police Officer for the City of Seal Beach in July of 1998. When not at work, Ryan enjoys spending time with his family, reading, and traveling.

• Senior Community Services Officer

GREY TAVASCI

Professional Employee of the Year

SCSO Grey Tavasci started his career with the Seal Beach Police Department as a part-time Police Aide in the Parking Division before moving into the Records Division. After many years of service, he was promoted to a full-time Community Services Officer before attaining the level of Senior Community Services Officer in the Records Division where he works to this day. When not working at the police department, he enjoys spending his free time working on various woodworking and leatherworking projects.

• Detective

BRUNO BALDERRAMA III

Officer of the Year

Detective Bruno Balderrama began his law enforcement career with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff in 2006. While at Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Detective Balderrama worked various assignments to include Patrol, Gang Task Force, Special Enforcement Team, Traffic Team, and a Field Training Officer. Detective Balderrama joined the Seal Beach Police Department in 2018. Detective Balderrama worked patrol, was a member of the Community Oriented Policing Team (C.O.P Team) and is currently assigned to the Detective Bureau.

• Records Supervisor

DAN FORTNEY

Supervisor of the Year

Records Supervisor Dan Fortney began working for the Seal Beach Police Department in 2007 and became the Police Records Supervisor in 2014. He served in the United States Marine Corps as an infantryman, radio specialist, HAZMAT trainer, and Humvee driver. When not serving the City of Seal Beach, Dan spends his time with his wife and two sons.

• Chief’s Commendation

Jordan Mirakian

Although the Seal Beach Police Department utilized it’s social media platforms prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, social media became imperative during the pandemic to quickly keep the public informed. Sgt. Jordan Mirakian, a prominent member of the SBPD Social Media Team, utilized the department social media accounts to not only share information, but also to involve the public during extended periods of lockdown by utilizing Facebook live “ride alongs”. His constant monitoring of our online presence, usually on his own time, helped to clarify much of the confusion in the early phases of the pandemic and continues to inform the public on local events and safety measures while keeping the community entertained.

• Chief’s Commendation

Zappa

On October 10th, 2020 at approximately 1530 hours, Officer Pastor had conducted a traffic stop on Pacific Coast Hwy in Sunset Beach. When he walked back to the rear of his patrol vehicle to retrieve his citation book, another vehicle collided with his patrol vehicle. The impact of which forced Officer Pastor to the ground, rendering him incapacitated. Vince Zappa, a member of the Seal Beach VIP Program, happened to be off duty driving through the area and witnessed the collision. Mr. Zappa immediately pulled over and ran to the downed officer to render aid. During the process he grabbed Officer Pastor’s microphone and notified dispatch. The suspect vehicle fled and the driver was later apprehended and charged with multiple felonies including driving while under the influence; thankfully Officer Pastor sustained no serious injuries and made a full recovery.

• Chief’s Commendation

Gibson

Over the course of three weeks during November and December 2019, Sergeant Gibson acted as a case agent on a complicated involuntary murder trial. The Deputy District Attorney assigned to the case asked for the assistance of a Detective to help ensure she effectively prosecuted the case. After the pretrial concluded, Sergeant Gibson went a step further and volunteered to assist the DDA during the jury trial, which took three weeks. The jury returned a guilty verdict, and the defendant was sentenced to eight years state prison.

The DDA commended Sergeant Gibson for his dedication and critical contributions to the case.

• Chief’s Commendation – Dr. Korzeniowski

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Seal Beach Police Department has not only one, but two police canines helping to protect and support the community of Seal Beach. As it has been so long since the Seal Beach Police Department had any type of canine unit, the program was built from the ground up. Both Police Service Dog Saurus and Police Facility Dog Yosa are entirely funded by donations and grants. The Seal Beach Police Department is especially fortunate to have partnered with Dr. Stefan Korzeniowski and his wonderful staff at the Los Alamitos Animal Hospital. “Dr. K” as he is affectionally known, has been a tremendous supporter of the SBPD’s Canine Programs. Many of the veterinary services the dogs require are provided for free or at-cost by Dr. K. The Seal Beach Police Department is incredibly appreciative of Dr. K. and all that he and his staff do for our favorite canines.

• Chief’s Commendation

Garcia

In May 2021, a six-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident on the 55 freeway. Sergeant Garcia was off duty when he noticed a silver sedan on the shoulder of the roadway and a woman who was holding her son. He immediately stopped his car, rendered medical aid, and stayed with the mother and son. Once paramedics arrived the child was rushed to a local hospital, where he later passed away. Since the incident, Sergeant Garcia – who has a six-year-old boy himself – has remained in close contact with the mother and has provided support and compassion in the midst of this unimaginable tragedy.

• City Commendation

Ransomware Attack

OCIAC & Cal-CSIC

On December 24, 2019, the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center (OCIAC) received a notification from the City of Seal Beach concerning a possible network intrusion impacting the City of Seal Beach, the Seal Beach Police Department, and the City of Seal Beach Lifeguard Department. OCIAC immediately engaged Seal Beach PD, the FBI, and the California Office of Emergency Services to begin helping Seal Beach prevent further damage from the Revil Ransomware cyberattack. Detective Lance Larson (Laguna Beach Police Department assigned to OCIAC) arranged a conference call with City of Seal Beach and Seal Beach Police Department staff members to discuss the cyberattack. After extensive review and diagnostics by the OCIAC Cyber Unit and the Seal Beach Police Department IT team, it was found that a vulnerability in a software product used by a Seal Beach IT vendor was responsible for the crippling of 171 computing systems in the city, Lifeguard and Police network. OCIAC, through their partnership with the FBI assisted in launching an investigation into a large compromise at Seal Beach’s IT vendor. During the cyber investigation the FBI and OCIAC found that an additional 1556 computer systems in 20+ organizations across the state of California were also victims of ransomware involving the same IT vendor!

In consultation with Police Command Staff, OCIAC Cyber and the California Cybersecurity Integration Center (CalCSIC) initiated a resource request through the State of California for activation of a National Guard Cyber Protection Team to respond to Seal Beach and begin remediation efforts.

• City Commendation

DxTerity

Dr. Terbrueggen

As a city and employer, the City of Seal Beach, like so many others, was faced with ensuring the safety of their employees. Fortunately, resident Bob Terbrueggen, Ph.D from DxTerity was available to help. Not only did Dr. Terbuegen’s company, DxTerity, develop an extremely reliable test early in the pandemic that was faster than other tests available at the time, his test was able to detect infection in individuals up to 48 hours before they were symptomatic. Dr. Terbrueggen offered his lab’s assistance to the city at a fraction of the cost to help ensure the safety of our employees and a safe work environment. Not only was this invaluable at mitigating spread within our city through weekly testing, he also provided the city with immediate testing of those who were in close contact. The efforts put forth by Dr. Terbrueggen and his team undoubtedly reduced the spread of Covid amongst staff and their families and help the city ensure the safest possible environment for its employees.

• Leisure World Fire

Lifesaving Award

Willie Boudevin & Jeong Kim

On January 14th, 2022, at 1:38 in the afternoon, OCFA Engine 48 and additional units responded to a reported residential structure fire involving a sixteen-unit complex in Leisure World. Upon arrival the crew found a center unit with heavy black smoke coming out of the door and windows with two gentlemen, Jeong Kim and Willie Boudevin working to hold the fire at bay with garden hoses. Bystanders informed the crew that the resident of the burning unit, Mr. Dana Ingram, had been rescued from the building. Once the fire was extinguished, the Fire Captain of Engine 48 spoke to the two gentlemen and was told that Mr. Kim had heard Mr. Ingram screaming for help. Upon making entry into his home, Mr. Kim found Mr. Ingram laying on a couch that was on fire. Mr. Ingram was unable to escape on his own, so Mr. Kim assisted him to safety. Mr. Boudevin arrived shortly after and he, along with Mr. Kim, continued to assist the resident outside to safety. The two neighbors then obtained garden hoses and sprayed them through the windows and front door of the unit until fire units arrived. It is our belief that if not for the heroic efforts of these two individuals, the outcome for Mr. Ingram and potentially the surrounding units would have been far more devastating.

• Lifesaving

Ian Kinney

On July 24th, 2020 Mr. Kinney was in the area of the 1st Street jetty fishing with this 4 year old son when he overheard two nearby girls mention not knowing how to swim. A short time later he looked back to where the girls had been playing and saw a 13 year old female face down in the water. Without hesitation he jumped in, retrieved the 13 year old from the water, noticed she had foam from the mouth and was no longer breathing, and began administering CPR while others in the area called 911.

Mr. Kinney was able to revive the young girl prior to paramedics arriving on scene. She was later transported to a hospital and thankfully made a full recovery. Mr. Kinney is commended for his bravery and the lifesaving actions demonstrated on this day, had it not been for his swift actions there likely would have been a very different outcome.

• Lifesaving

Muniz & LaCarra

On Friday, March 29th, 2019 Officer Muniz and Officer LaCarra responded to the Target parking lot at 1530 hours in regards to a child locked in a vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that the one year old child was fastened in the car seat. Officers noticed none of the windows were rolled down and the automatic door locking FOB was not functioning. Officers requested OCFA respond. At this time Officer Muniz broke the front, driver’s side window to access the vehicle. Once the window was open officers were able to access the child. The child was hot, not responsive, but breathing. OCFA arrived on scene and examined the child. OCFA paramedic commended officers for their swift action and smart thinking, based on the time of day, the heat in the car, and the fact the child was locked into a car seat with high sides they stated every second counts to try to prevent the child from overheating.

• Lifesaving

Mirakian & Jaipream

Just after midnight on November 7th, 2020 Sergant Mirakian and Corporal Jaipream were dispatched to Kitts Highway Bridge after dispatch received a phone call from a possible suicidal subject. They found an abandoned vehicle on the bridge and after a short search located a young male subject standing on the ledge of the bridge preparing to jump. Officers shut down traffic along the bridge and approached the subject. After over an hour of conversing with the subject, officers were able to successfully talk him off the ledge. The young man was evaluated by medical personnel and released into the care of his family.

For more information on how to support SBPD Canines visit www.sealbeachpoliceleague.com

• Lifesaving

Corbin

On December 4th, 2021 Officer Corbin was dispatched to a call requesting medical aid. Upon arrival the officer found the female laying upright and she was neither conscious nor breathing. Officer Corbin immediately administered a dose of the department issued Narcan. The woman’s eyes began to flutter in response shortly thereafter, and moments later OCFA paramedics arrived and took over. Just over six weeks later, at a different location, Officer Corbin found himself in a similar situation with an unresponsive adult male who was found not breathing. Again, he appropriately administered Narcan to the individual and he regained consciousness.

