Seal Beach honors public safety officers

2022 Public Safety Awards honor police, lifeguards, dispatchers

Pictured from left to right are SBPD Capt. Michael Henderson, Seal Beach residents Willie Boudevin and Jeong Kim, SBPD Capt. Mike Ezroj, and an Orange County Fire Authority official at last week’s Seal Beach Police Public Safety Awards Banquet 2022. In January, a Leisure World neighbor’s home caught fire. Boudevin used a garden hose to control the fire. Kim went into the burning home and rescued his neighbor.

The Seal Beach Police League held the 2022 Awards Banquet on Thursday, June 2. The following are the names of the awardees:

Names of Public Safety Aware honorees are listed below. Some information was edited for space.

• IT Analyst

JARRETT BOICE

Professional Employee of the Year

IT  Analyst Jarrett Boice has been with the Seal Beach Police Department since 2014. Prior to becoming a  Police Aide, Jarrett served as the Captain of the Seal Beach Police  Department Explorer Post.

• Police Aide

JUSTIN BOICE

Professional Employee of the Year

Justin Boice is currently a Police Aide for the department, a position he has held for three  years.  Prior to becoming a  Police Aide, he started with the department in 2014 as a Police Explorer.

• Corporal

BEN JAIPREAM

Officer of the Year & Lifesaving Award

Corporal Ben Jaipream  began  his law enforcement career  in 2004, where he has held several assignments in Patrol and the Detective Bureau. In 2017, he transferred to the Seal Beach Police Department and continued his work ethic establishing himself as a leader and trustworthy employee who put the needs of the department and community above his own. Corporal Jaipream is currently assigned  to day watch patrol and serves as the lead Explorer Advisor, Range Staff, and the Operations Sergeant  of the West County SWAT Team.

• Detective Sergeant

CHRIS HENDRIX

Supervisor of the Year

Sergeant  Chris Hendrix serves   as   the Detective   Sergeant    with  16   years   of experience with the Seal  Beach  Police Department. Prior to his service  with the

Sergeant Hendrix served for eight years on active duty as a United States Marine and promoted to the military rank of Sergeant.

• Sergeant

JORDAN MIRAKIAN

Chief’s Commendation & Lifesaving Award

• Sergeant  Jordan Mirakian has  been  with the Seal  Beach Police Department for five years.  Prior to working for the City of Seal Beach, he was a police officer in San Diego and a Detective with Laguna Beach PD. Jordan grew up in Seal Beach and considers it a professional dream come true working in the city where he  spent  his childhood. Sergeant  Mirakian currently supervises a patrol shift and is also the Peer Support Sergeant, Traffic Bureau Sergeant and is a member of the Social Media Team.

• Volunteer in Policing

VINCE ZAPPA

Chief’s Commendation

Vince  Zappa  has  been  a  Volunteer in Policing (VIP) member for over seven years. Prior  to  joining  the  VIP  program,  Vince worked as a truck driver for 47 years. After retirement, Vince moved to Seal Beach, where his grandparents had previously lived, as the city held fond memories for him.

• Sergeant

JEFF GIBSON

Chief’s Commendation

Sergeant Jeff Gibson has served as  a police officer for 19 years.  He joined the Seal Beach Police Department in 2009 and is currently working in the  Patrol Division as  a shift supervisor. Throughout his career,  he has worked a variety of assignments including; Detectives, Motor Officer, Field Training Officer, STAR Team, Beach Patrol and Explorer Advisor. Sergeant  Gibson is currently finishing his Bachelors Degree in Public Safety and was awarded Police Officer of the Year in 2016 and 2018. In his spare  time, he enjoys spending time with his family, riding motorcycles, surfing and playing the drums.

• Doctor

STEPHAN KORZENIOWSKI

Chief’s Commendation

Dr. K. grew up locally in Rossmoor and always had an interest in animals. He landed his first job when he was 15 at Los Alamitos Animal Hospital and spent every free hour during high school working at the vet clinic.  He attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and earned his degree in Animal Science. Dr. K. attended Oklahoma State University Veterinary School and graduated with a Doctorate in 2002.   Dr. K. became  the owner of Los Alamitos Animal Hospital in 2013,  which moved to Seal Beach in 2020.  He now resides in Long Beach with his beautiful wife Krista and 10 month old daughter Paisley.  They enjoy taking the boat to Catalina to relax, fish, and dive.

• Sergeant

JOE GARCIA

Chief’s Commendation

Sergeant  Joe  Garcia has  been  with the department for 22 years.    He started his career  with the department as  a  Police Aide in 2000 and became  a Police Officer in 2006.   He has worked various assignments  including Patrol, Beach Patrol,  Field  Training Officer,  Explorer  Advisor,  Motor Officer and Traffic Investigator.  He also created the Autism patch campaign that helps raise funds to support the Autism community. He can usually be found mountain biking on the local dirt trails on his days off. Sergeant Garcia loves spending time with his wife, two sons, and his two dogs.  The Garcia family recently became Seal Beach residents and they look forward to enjoying all of the festivities the city has to offer for many years to come.

• OCIAC

LANCE LARSON

City Commendation

The Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center (OCIAC) is located in Orange County. The OCIAC fusion center was  formed in 2007 to meet the need  for information sharing among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and other public safety disciplines. OCIAC was built on the foundation established  by the Orange County Sheriff’s   Department  Terrorism  Early  Warning  Group,  which operated from 2001 to 2007, and is an Operational Area asset. Direct responsibility for the overall policy and direction of OCIAC rests with the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner in close coordination with the Orange  County Chiefs and Sheriff’s  Association. The staff at the center is comprised of valued partners from Federal, State, and Local organizations.

• Cal-CSIC

DAREN BOURNSTEIN

City Commendation

The California Cybersecurity  Integration Center  (Cal-CSIC) was  codified into law September 2018 with the mission to reduce the likelihood and severity of cyber incidents that could damage California’s   economy,  its critical infrastructure, or public and private sector  computer networks in our state.  The California Cybersecurity Integration Center  developed  a  statewide cybersecurity strategy,  informed by recommendations from the California Task Force on Cybersecurity and in accordance  with State and Federal requirements, standards, and best practices.

• Doctor

BOB TERBRUEGGEN

City Commendation

Bob Terbrueggen, PhD, is the Founder and CEO of DxTerity Diagnostics, a  Rancho Dominguez  based   diagnostics  company and clinical laboratory. DxTerity specializes in home immune health monitoring, with a focus on precision medicine for chronic autoimmune diseases like Lupus and Multiple Sclerosis. Following the COVID outbreak, DxTerity developed a leading COVID-19 workplace screening  program, and was  the first company to begin selling a COVID test on Amazon.

Bob worked tirelessly to ensure our employees where tested in a timely and efficient manner.

• NOREEN & MICHAEL PEER

RACES Members of the Year

Noreen and Michael Peer have both played an important role in the Seal Beach/Los Alamitos RACES Team. Noreen has worked through severe medical issues over the past years has been the organizer of much of the record keeping and Net Control Assignments  of RACES. She has maintained much of the paperwork necessary  for the RACES  Team  to function without interruption.

Michael is the Chief Technology Officer and the Chief Radio Operator of the Los Alamitos Station. He has spent hours on top of the Boeing building, servicing the antenna system and making our repeater a top notch world class  station. Currently, along with Gary Franz, they are in the process  of implementing what is known as  an AREDN MESH Network. This system enables RACES to communicate via Amateur Radio just like the Internet.

Noreen and Michael are our dynamic duo who have contributed greatly to the City of Seal  Beach  Police  Department Radio Amateur Civilian Emergency Service (RACES).

• CERT  Member

DAVID ATKINS

CERT  Member of the Year

David is a local and grew up in Rossmoor. While in school he attained the BSA Rank of Eagle Scout and obtained the God & Country Award. He  graduated  with a  Bachelor’s Degree  from Humboldt State University and a Master’s Degree from Pepperdine  University. David is retired from aerospace focusing on environmental prevention and issues.  He and his wife live in Seal  Beach with their Labrador Retriever, Nala. He enjoys  traveling, especially  scenic  train trips, and  riding his electric bicycle. David is passionate about volunteering with the West Orange County Regional CERT Program where he is the Trailer Team Lead  and Driver and has  been  involved for nine years. David is optimistic and looks forward to the future.

• Volunteer in Policing

DAN DOBLER

VIP of the Year

Dan was  born and raised  in San  Diego, California, and was  in the first graduating class of Patrick Henry High School. He spent one  year  at  San  Diego  State  University

before joining the Air  Force. Dan was trained in Chinese Mandarin at Monterey Defense Language Institute, spent months in various survival schools  including POW training, and then shipped  to Okinawa, Japan. He married Marsha in San Diego before being shipped overseas  and their son, Darin, was  born in Okinawa about two years later. Dan flew over 180 missions, earning the Air  Medal with cluster. He is a retired union electrician, currently living in Cypress, active in his church, and enjoys Volunteering for the people and City of Seal Beach.

• Fire Captain

LEE CABRERA

OCFA Firefighter of the Year

Fire Captain /  Paramedic Lee Cabrera has been Battalion 1’s Firefighter of the Year two years in a row. He is currently assigned  to Fire Station 66 in the City of Westminster. As a member of the Peer Support Program, he has consistently been  there  for fellow firefighters  – acting  as an advocate, a confidant, and a supportive member to anyone who needs  it, including retired members.  He has always been available, been present, and been steadfast  in his conviction to ensuring that OCFA have the healthiest and best served operations personnel. His commitment to ensuring others are provided for during life’s toughest  periods is  incomparable. He regularly mentors and trains probationary firefighters and paramedic students.

• Lifeguard

SPENCER ARCESE

Junior Guard Instructor of the Year

Spencer Arcese was born and raised in Long Beach,  California graduating from Long Beach  Wilson in 2018. Spencer  continued his education at Long Beach City College and is scheduled to attend the California Maritime Academy  in the Fall of 2022. While not at work or school, he enjoys riding dirt bikes, surfing and working on his car. Spencer began his time with the Marine Safety Department in 2018, and has been working as a Junior Lifeguard Instructor since 2019.

• Lifeguard

JEREMY JENKS

Unit Guard of the Year

Jeremy  grew up in Old Town Seal Beach enjoying his summers at the beach every chance he got. Once old enough, he joined the Seal  Beach Junior Lifeguard program. He  attended  McGaugh  Elementary  School,  McAullife Middle School and finally Los Alamitos High School where he played 4 four years  of water polo before graduating. Jeremy  went on to receive a Political Science degree with a Certification in Legal Studies  from California State  University, Long Beach  in 2019. Throughout college and beyond, he started spending more time on the links around the area  with other lifeguards and friends playing a weekly 4-person scramble.

• Lifeguard

SHANE TRINKLE

Tower Guard of the Year

Shane was born and raised in Seal Beach, attending McGaugh Elementary,  McAuliffe Middle  School   and   Los   Alamitos  High School where he swam and played water polo. As such, Shane has grown up on the beach, participating in the Seal Beach Junior Lifeguard program before being hired by the Marine Safety Department in 2017. Shane has continued his education attending Long Beach City College while continuing to enjoy surfing, snowboarding, wakeboarding and golf. In recent years, when the summer lifeguarding season ends, Shane has replaced his lifeguard trunks with a tool belt and become quite skilled in cabinet installation.

• IAN KINNEY

Lifesaving Award

Ian Kinney was  born and  raised  in Hillsborough,  North Carolina. He has been a California resident for over a decade. He is married to Gabriela Croitoru and has two children, Skyler and Emma. Ian has  always  been  an outdoor enthusiast, musician and video engineer. He is currently Assistant Director of audio visuals at the Long Beach Convention Center.

• Dispatcher

CHERYL AUSTIN

Dispatcher of the Year

Dispatcher Cheryl Austin started her dispatching career  on April 8,  1991,  with the Cypress Police Department. In October of 1997, she then transitioned to the West Cities Police Communications (West- Comm) when it was formed, serving the cities of Cypress,  Seal  Beach,  and Los Alamitos. During her 31- year career, Cheryl has served in the capacity of Communications Training Officer and Lead Dispatcher. She has also transitioned from full-time to permanent part-time and back to full time while raising her three children.

• Detective

JORGE MUNIZ

Lifesaving Award

Detective Jorge Muñiz has been a police officer for a total of 13 years.  Jorge joined the Seal Beach  Police Department in 2014 and   has   worked  various  assignments throughout the course  of his career here. These assignments include Patrol, Investigations, Terrorism Liaison Officer, and Field Training Officer. He enjoys spending his free time with family and freinds.

• Officer

NICK LACARRA

Lifesaving Award

Officer Nicholas LaCarra was born and raised in  Southern   California.  After  graduating high  school,   he   enlisted   in  the  United States Marine Corps and deployed twice to Afghanistan. After being honorably discharged  from the Marine Corps in 2015, he attended the Golden West Police Academy and has now worked at the Seal  Beach Police Department for five years.

• Officer

RYAN CORBIN

Lifesaving Award

Officer Ryan Corbin grew up in Seal Beach, attending  local  schools.   He  started  his journey with the police department in 1986, when he volunteered in the Police Explorer program. Since then he has worked several different assignments, including Parking Control Officer and Records Clerk. He became a Police Officer for the City of Seal Beach in July of 1998. When not at work, Ryan enjoys spending time with his family, reading, and traveling.

• Senior Community Services Officer

GREY TAVASCI

Professional Employee of the Year

SCSO Grey Tavasci started his career with the Seal  Beach  Police Department as a part-time Police Aide in the Parking Division before  moving into the Records  Division. After many years  of service,  he was  promoted to a  full-time Community Services Officer before attaining the level of Senior Community Services Officer in the Records  Division where he works to this day.  When not working at the police department, he enjoys spending his free time working on various woodworking and leatherworking projects.

• Detective

BRUNO  BALDERRAMA  III

Officer of the Year

Detective  Bruno  Balderrama  began   his law enforcement career with the Riverside County Sheriff’s   Department as  a Deputy Sheriff in 2006.  While at Riverside  County Sheriff’s  Department, Detective Balderrama worked various assignments to include Patrol, Gang Task Force, Special Enforcement Team, Traffic Team, and a Field Training Officer. Detective Balderrama joined the Seal Beach Police Department in 2018.  Detective Balderrama worked patrol, was  a member of the Community Oriented Policing Team (C.O.P Team) and is currently assigned to the Detective Bureau.

• Records Supervisor

DAN FORTNEY

Supervisor of the Year

Records Supervisor Dan Fortney began working for the  Seal  Beach  Police Department in 2007 and became the Police Records  Supervisor in 2014.  He served  in the United States Marine Corps as an infantryman, radio specialist, HAZMAT trainer, and Humvee driver. When not serving the City of Seal Beach, Dan spends his time with his wife and two sons.

• Chief’s Commendation

Jordan Mirakian

Although the Seal  Beach Police Department utilized it’s  social media platforms prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, social media became  imperative during the pandemic to quickly keep  the public informed.   Sgt.  Jordan Mirakian, a  prominent member of the SBPD Social Media Team, utilized the department social media accounts  to not only share  information, but also  to involve the public during extended periods of lockdown by utilizing Facebook live “ride alongs”. His constant monitoring of our online presence, usually on his own time, helped to clarify much of the confusion in the early phases of the pandemic and continues to inform the public on local events and safety measures  while keeping the community entertained.

• Chief’s Commendation

Zappa

On October 10th, 2020  at approximately 1530  hours, Officer Pastor had conducted a traffic stop on Pacific Coast Hwy in Sunset Beach. When he walked back to the rear of his patrol vehicle to retrieve his citation book, another vehicle collided with his patrol vehicle. The impact of which forced Officer Pastor to the ground, rendering him incapacitated. Vince Zappa, a member of the Seal Beach  VIP Program, happened  to be  off duty driving through the area and witnessed the collision.  Mr.  Zappa   immediately pulled over and ran to the downed officer to render aid. During the process he grabbed Officer Pastor’s microphone and notified dispatch. The suspect  vehicle  fled and the driver was  later apprehended and charged with multiple felonies including driving while under the influence; thankfully Officer Pastor sustained no serious injuries and made a full recovery.

• Chief’s Commendation

Gibson

Over the course of three weeks during November and December 2019, Sergeant Gibson acted as a case agent on a complicated involuntary murder trial. The Deputy District Attorney assigned to the case asked for the assistance of a Detective to help ensure she effectively prosecuted the case. After the pretrial concluded, Sergeant  Gibson went a step further and volunteered to assist the DDA during the jury trial, which took three weeks.  The jury returned a guilty verdict, and the defendant was sentenced  to eight years state prison.

The DDA commended Sergeant  Gibson for his dedication and critical contributions to the case.

• Chief’s Commendation – Dr. Korzeniowski

For the first time in nearly 40 years,  the Seal  Beach  Police Department has  not only one,  but two police canines  helping to protect and support the community of Seal Beach.  As it  has been so long since the Seal Beach Police Department had any type of canine unit, the program was built from the ground up. Both Police Service Dog Saurus and Police Facility Dog Yosa are entirely funded by donations and grants.  The Seal Beach Police Department is especially  fortunate to have  partnered with Dr. Stefan Korzeniowski and his wonderful staff at the Los Alamitos Animal Hospital.  “Dr. K”  as he is affectionally known, has been a tremendous supporter of the SBPD’s Canine Programs. Many of the veterinary services the dogs require are provided for free or at-cost by Dr. K. The Seal Beach Police Department is incredibly appreciative of Dr. K. and all that he and his staff do for our favorite canines.

• Chief’s Commendation

Garcia

In May 2021, a six-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident on the 55 freeway. Sergeant Garcia was off duty when he noticed a silver sedan  on the shoulder of the roadway and a woman who was  holding her son.  He immediately stopped  his  car, rendered medical aid, and stayed with the mother and son. Once paramedics arrived the child was rushed to a local hospital, where he later passed away. Since the incident, Sergeant Garcia – who has a six-year-old boy himself – has remained in close contact with the mother and has provided support and compassion in the midst of this unimaginable tragedy.

• City Commendation

Ransomware Attack

OCIAC  & Cal-CSIC

On  December   24,   2019,   the  Orange  County  Intelligence Assessment  Center (OCIAC) received  a  notification from the City of Seal  Beach  concerning a  possible  network intrusion impacting the  City of  Seal   Beach,  the  Seal   Beach  Police Department, and the City of Seal  Beach Lifeguard Department. OCIAC immediately  engaged Seal Beach PD, the FBI, and the California Office of Emergency Services  to begin helping Seal Beach  prevent further damage  from the Revil Ransomware cyberattack.   Detective Lance Larson (Laguna Beach Police Department assigned  to OCIAC) arranged  a  conference  call with City of Seal Beach and Seal Beach Police Department staff members to discuss the cyberattack. After extensive review and diagnostics by the OCIAC Cyber Unit and the Seal Beach Police Department IT team, it was found that a vulnerability in a software product used by a Seal Beach IT  vendor was responsible for the crippling of 171 computing systems  in the city, Lifeguard and Police network.  OCIAC, through their partnership with the FBI assisted in launching an investigation into a large compromise at Seal Beach’s IT  vendor.  During the cyber investigation the FBI and OCIAC found that an additional 1556 computer systems in 20+ organizations across the state of California were also victims of ransomware involving the same IT  vendor!

In consultation with Police Command Staff, OCIAC Cyber and the California Cybersecurity Integration Center (CalCSIC) initiated a resource request through the State of California for activation of a National Guard Cyber Protection Team to respond to Seal Beach and begin remediation efforts.

• City Commendation

DxTerity

Dr. Terbrueggen

As a city and employer, the City of Seal  Beach,  like so many others, was faced with ensuring the safety of their employees. Fortunately, resident Bob Terbrueggen,  Ph.D from DxTerity was available to help. Not only did Dr. Terbuegen’s company, DxTerity, develop  an extremely reliable test  early in the pandemic that was faster than other tests available at the time, his test was able to detect infection in individuals up to 48 hours before they were symptomatic. Dr. Terbrueggen offered his lab’s assistance to the city at a fraction of the cost to help ensure the safety of our employees and a safe work environment. Not only was this invaluable at mitigating spread  within our city through weekly testing, he also provided the city with immediate testing of those who were in close contact. The efforts put forth by Dr. Terbrueggen and his team undoubtedly reduced the spread of Covid amongst staff and their families and help the city ensure the safest possible environment for its employees.

• Leisure World Fire

Lifesaving Award

Willie Boudevin & Jeong Kim

On January 14th, 2022, at 1:38 in the afternoon, OCFA Engine 48 and additional units responded to a reported residential structure fire involving a sixteen-unit complex in Leisure World. Upon arrival the crew found a center unit with heavy black smoke coming out of the door and windows with two gentlemen, Jeong  Kim and Willie Boudevin working to hold the fire at bay with garden hoses. Bystanders informed the crew that the resident of the burning unit, Mr.  Dana Ingram, had been rescued from the building. Once the fire was extinguished, the Fire Captain of Engine 48 spoke to the two gentlemen and was told that Mr.  Kim had heard Mr.  Ingram screaming  for help.  Upon making entry into his home, Mr.  Kim found Mr.  Ingram laying on a couch that was on fire. Mr.  Ingram was unable to escape  on his own, so Mr.  Kim assisted  him to safety. Mr.  Boudevin arrived shortly after and he, along with Mr. Kim, continued to assist  the resident outside to safety. The two neighbors then obtained garden hoses and sprayed them through the windows and front door of the unit until fire units arrived. It is our belief that if not for the heroic efforts of these two individuals, the outcome for Mr.  Ingram and potentially the surrounding units would have been far more devastating.

• Lifesaving

Ian Kinney

On July 24th, 2020 Mr.  Kinney was in the area of the 1st Street jetty fishing with this 4 year  old son when he overheard  two nearby girls mention not knowing how to swim.  A short time later he looked back to where the girls had been playing and saw a 13 year  old female  face  down in the water. Without hesitation he jumped in, retrieved the 13 year old from the water, noticed she had foam from the mouth and was no longer breathing, and began  administering CPR while others in the area  called 911.

Mr.  Kinney was able to revive the young girl prior to paramedics arriving on scene.  She was later transported to a hospital and thankfully made a full recovery. Mr. Kinney is commended for his bravery and the lifesaving actions demonstrated on this day, had it  not been  for his swift actions there likely would have been a very different outcome.

• Lifesaving

Muniz & LaCarra

On Friday, March 29th, 2019 Officer Muniz and Officer LaCarra responded  to the Target parking lot at 1530 hours in regards  to a child locked in a vehicle. Upon arrival it  was discovered that the one year old child was  fastened  in the car seat.  Officers noticed none of the windows were rolled down and the automatic door locking FOB was not functioning. Officers requested OCFA respond. At this time Officer Muniz broke the front, driver’s  side window to access the vehicle. Once the window was open officers were able to access the child. The child was hot, not responsive, but breathing. OCFA arrived on scene  and examined the child. OCFA paramedic commended officers for their swift action and smart thinking, based  on the time of day, the heat in the car, and the fact the child was locked into a car seat with high sides they stated every second counts to try to prevent the child from overheating.

• Lifesaving

Mirakian & Jaipream

Just after midnight on November 7th, 2020 Sergant Mirakian and Corporal Jaipream were dispatched to Kitts Highway Bridge after dispatch received a phone call from a possible suicidal subject. They found an abandoned vehicle on the bridge and after a short search located a young male subject standing on the ledge of the bridge preparing to jump. Officers shut down traffic along the bridge and approached  the subject.  After over an hour of conversing with the subject, officers were able to successfully talk him off the ledge.  The young man was evaluated by medical personnel and released into the care of his family.

For more information on how to support SBPD Canines visit www.sealbeachpoliceleague.com

• Lifesaving

Corbin

On December 4th, 2021 Officer Corbin was dispatched to a call requesting medical aid. Upon arrival the officer found the female laying upright and she  was  neither conscious  nor breathing. Officer Corbin immediately administered a dose of the department issued Narcan. The woman’s  eyes began to flutter in response shortly thereafter, and moments later OCFA paramedics arrived and took over. Just over six weeks later, at a different location, Officer Corbin found himself in a  similar situation with an unresponsive  adult male who was  found not breathing. Again, he appropriately administered Narcan to the individual and he regained consciousness.

