Parking and public safety

I am writing with a sense of urgency. As an engineer on the Fire Trucks in Seal Beach, for 35 years, I have responded to many calls in Old Town that were gravely problematic. On one call the fire engines could not get down the street and the person died because of the response time. This is a big problem in our city. We need to address this issue before we lose another life.

Our fire engines can’t utilize equipment on the narrow streets between Electric Ave. and PCH. Paramedics don’t have access. These streets were built in the early 19th century and were not built for the current population and cars. In 10 years, there have been 39 calls, and some were problematic for the above reasons.

There are a number of solutions to solve this problem. First, we could install no parking signs on one side of the street. This would be a problem with the current parking situation in our town. But this would be the least expensive. The second solution would be to remove the parkway on one side of the street. This solution would be less expensive than the next one. The last is to take the parkway out on both sides of the street and be fair to the residents on both sides.

The advantage of fixing our streets is lives will be saved, as well as property and homes. The Orange County Fire Authority should be aware of these problems so they can help resolve these issues. I hope we can solve this issue before another life is lost.

Thank you,

Don Mabe

Fire danger: a possible solution

I grew up in Seal Beach and our family has a home in Seal. I love Seal Beach.

This year we have had record rainfall, record plant growth in the Hellman Ranch/“Bullet Hill”/Field area which means a record fire danger in that area. I and many that live on the hill are concerned that if unaddressed, a tinder box situation is on its way. We all have seen the catastrophic fires of Santa Rosa, Paradise, and now Lahaina, Maui.

One possible solution to attenuate the possibility of such a disaster to our home is to do what is being done currently in places like Glendale, California.

Goats are being brought in to devour the overgrown vegetation which provides a natural solution to head off a disastrous overgrowth of plant material.

This has been done with great success throughout areas where urban and nature interface.

Whether it’s goats, or something else the city needs to act and soon. Lives, futures, and families are dependent on action.

Marc Riley

Editor’s note: The following letters were sent to the City Council and copied to the Sun News.

Shelley Hasselbrink misspoke

I am writing in response to your article which appeared on August 10, 2023, in the Event-News Enterprise (“Final vote on Airport Land Use Plan (ALUC) expected in August”) and the Seal Beach Sun (“College Park East residents await Los Alamitos ALUC vote”).

In David Young’s August 10th article, Los Alamitos City Council Member Shelley Hasselbrink is quoted. She stated that I had voted to overrule the Airport Land Use Commission (ALUC) as a Seal Beach City Councilmember. That is indeed what Councilmember Hasselbrink stated at the July 17, 2023, Los Alamitos City Council meeting, but it is not true. At the August 29, 2022, Seal Beach Special City Council meeting, the vote was 4-1 to overrule the ALUC decision on the Seal Beach Housing Element Update and I was the dissenting vote. In addition, while I am a member of the Airport Land Use Commission, I had recused myself from their February 17, 2022, meeting, at which the Seal Beach Housing Element Update was reviewed. I did not vote, or attend, in order to avoid any conflict of interest.

I have attached the minutes from the August 29, 2022, Seal Beach Special City Council Meeting (ALUC overrule), which shows the record of the vote. I would expect that the reported misinformation will be corrected.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Schelly Sustarsic

Seal Beach Mayor Pro Tem

Editor’s note: Along with Council member Schelly Sustarsic’s note, the city of Seal Beach included documentation of the vote which confirmed that Sustarsic had indeed voted against the overrule.

Council Member Hasselbrink has also conceded that she misspoke after being given incorrect information.

“I misspoke when I said the Seal Beach ALUC override vote was unanimous. I was given bad information and didn’t do my proper due diligence. I wanted to make the point that every city in Orange County with airports has overridden the ALUC finding. My comment about how Schelly voted was not even necessary. I will do better,” wrote Hasselbrink.

Prohibit interior access to ADUs

Thank you for the opportunity to provide input on the draft amendment to the Seal Beach ADU Zoning Code. In July 2023, the City Planning Staff drafted an amended ADU ordinance (“Draft”) for consideration by the Planning Commission. The Draft conformed to State ADU requirements while also helping to preserve, to an extent possible, the current, long standing, tract-specific Zoning Code that caps the number of 2-story homes in certain RLD-15 District Tracts. Tables 11.2.05.015.E.1, 11.2.05.015.E2, and 11.2.05.015.E.3 of the Zoning Code prohibit any additional 2-stories in Bridgeport’s RLD-15 District Tracts 6345, 6346, and 9814, respectively. These codified “caps” on two story homes have served for decades to protect the unique architectural design, character, sky scape, light, privacy, and livability of the Bridgeport neighborhood. Since these same caps are also contained within the respective Tract CC&Rs, all Bridgeport homeowners “bought in” to them before purchasing their homes.

Because the intent and purpose of the State ADU laws is to create new housing units, not larger houses, the state requires ADUs to have exterior entrances. The Draft complied with State ADU requirements by allowing second story ADU additions, but it did not create additional ADU privileges beyond state requirements, such as allowing interior access to second story ADUs. To “guardrail” against second story home expansions “masquerading” as ADUs to circumvent second story zoning restrictions, the Draft prohibited interior stairway access to second story ADUs.

Unfortunately, the Draft prohibition of interior stair ADU access was applied to all zoning Districts and Tracts, not just the RLD-15 Tracts 6345, 6346, and 9814, where Code prohibits second story additions. So, while serving to uphold the existing Code for Bridgeport, the prohibition “reduced flexibility” in other Districts, and was therefore omitted by the Planning Commission. If the interior stair access prohibition had been – more appropriately – applied to Bridgeport Tracts only, the Planning Commission may well have unanimously approved it. I hope that the Council will consider that opportunity.

The August draft ADU Amendment will give all Seal Beach homeowners the privilege to add second story ADUs with interior stairway access. Unfortunately, for Bridgeport, the resulting additions will be indiscernible from prohibited (non-ADU) second story home expansions. This will unnecessarily undermine Bridgeport’s unique character and livability… without achieving the purpose of ADU laws.

Proponents of interior stairways to second story ADU additions claim that the required exterior stair access is insufficient for providing safe, quality elder care. The chief proponent of that argument is a Bridgeport resident who has applied for a permit to build a second story in a tract where it is prohibited by Code and by CC&Rs. Her current 1431 square foot, one-story home contains a close grouping of 3 bedrooms that could easily accommodate an overnight caregiver within earshot of the primary bedroom. However, she claims it is not possible to safely age-in-place without having a new interior staircase leading to a new 669 square feet second story 4th bedroom that is as far away from her primary bedroom as possible. We know that aging-in-place does not require a two-story, four-bedroom, 2100 square foot home. Other residents in the same tract have created caregiver space using an adjacent bedroom within their single-story homes, where that care is more accessible, immediate, safe, and less costly.

Let’s be honest and fair as we amend our Zoning Code:

• Let’s not facilitate the misuse of State ADU laws to circumvent our City’s zoning laws.

• Let’s aim our ADU Zoning amendment to support the intent and purpose of the State ADU law: to increase the number of housing units and decrease the cost of housing; not to increase the size and cost of a house.

• Let’s aim at preserving the unique character, sustainability, and livability of our Seal Beach neighborhoods. I ask that the City Council support the Planning Staff’s current recommendation to prohibit interior access to ADU’s, most critically, for the unique Bridgeport tracts where additional second stories are prohibited by our current zoning code. Thank you for your consideration.

Susan Perrell

Against interior access

I am writing to express my support for the proponents who advocate for the restriction of second-story Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in specific areas.

I understand that the recent draft amendment to the ADU Zoning Code aims to balance the state’s ADU requirements with the preservation of existing zoning regulations that limit the number of two-story homes in certain neighborhoods. While this effort is commendable, I share the concerns raised by proponents regarding the prohibition of interior stair access to second-story ADUs.

It’s clear that the intention behind ADU laws is to foster new housing units rather than encourage larger homes. By mandating exterior entrances for ADUs, the state emphasizes the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between primary residences and additional dwelling units. However, the unintended consequence of this draft’s universal prohibition on interior stair access to second-story ADUs is that it impacts not only areas where second-story additions are restricted but also those where such restrictions do not apply. This approach could compromise the unique character and livability of certain neighborhoods.

I concur with the proponents who argue that we should prioritize a targeted approach that aligns with the state’s goals while respecting the individuality of each neighborhood.

Furthermore, I share the concerns raised about potential misuse of ADU laws to circumvent zoning regulations. It is crucial that our ADU Zoning amendment serves its intended purpose of increasing the number of housing units and reducing housing costs, rather than inadvertently leading to the enlargement of existing homes.

In light of these considerations, I respectfully urge the City Council to support the proponents’ viewpoint and consider revising the draft amendment to allow for interior stair access to second-story ADUs only in areas where such additions are not restricted by existing zoning rules. This approach will honor the unique qualities of our neighborhoods while adhering to the spirit of the state’s ADU laws.

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter. I believe that by working together to find a balanced solution, we can enhance our community’s livability while addressing the housing challenges we face.

Sincerely,

Edward and Tammy Fagenson