Briefing Room: Back-to-school tips from the Seal Beach Police Department

Hi Seal Beach,

Well, it was good while it lasted: summer vacations, swimming pool parties, and days at the beach. School started for many kids, including our McGaugh students, on Monday.

It’s time to start thinking about back-to-school activities with a reminder about safety and the expectations of increased traffic as students head back to school. With more distractions in traffic, it’s important to slow down and pay attention. Remember, Crossing Guards, Police Volunteers, and pedestrians of all ages have the right of way. The law requires that you stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Also, watch for school buses with their stop signs extended and red lights flashing. Motorists must stop until all children have safely crossed the roadway. It may be tempting to drive around stopped school buses, but not only is it dangerous, it’s against the law.

Please be observant of the many Crossing Guards and Police Volunteers that assist your children going to and from school. Slow down and obey them. Parents are reminded to obey McGaugh’s traffic and parking plan. Members of the Seal Beach Police Department will be providing closer patrols during the first week of school.

Here are a few more friendly reminders:

Walking to school?

• Leave early enough to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the start of school.

• Use the same route every day and never use shortcuts.

• Go straight home after school. Do not go anywhere else without permission.

• Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school.

• Demonstrate traffic safety awareness. Pick the safest route between your home and the school and practice walking it with your children.

• Try and walk to school with other students. There is strength in numbers.

• Teach your children to recognize and obey traffic signals, signs, and pavement markings.

• Only cross streets at designated crosswalks, street corners and traffic controlled intersections.

• Always look both ways before crossing the street and never enter streets from between obstacles like parked cars, shrubbery, signs, etc.

• Always walk and never run across intersections.

• Avoid talking to strangers. Teach your children to get distance between themselves and anyone who tries to approach or make contact with them.

• If a stranger does approach your child, make sure they know to immediately report the incident to you or a teacher.

• Teach your children to never get into a vehicle with anyone, even if they know them, without your permission.

Riding your bike to school?

• Make sure your child always wears a bicycle helmet! Failure to wear one could result in a traffic citation. Furthermore, in the event of an accident, helmets reduce the risk of head injury by as much as 85 percent.

• Obey the rules of the road: the rules are the same for all vehicles, including bicycles.

• Always stay on the right-hand side of the road and ride in the same direction as traffic.

• Be sure your child knows and uses all of the appropriate hand signals.

• Choose the safest route between home and school, then practice it with your children until they can demonstrate traffic safety awareness.

• If possible, try to ride with someone else. There is safety in numbers.

Taking the bus to school?

• Make a habit of arriving at the bus stop at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled arrival of the bus.

• Make sure your child stays out of the street and avoids excessive horseplay while waiting for the school bus.

• When riding the bus, make sure your child understands they must remain seated and keep their head and arms inside the bus at all times.

• Do not walk in the driver’s “blind spot” — this is the area from the front of the bus to about 10 feet in front of the bus.

School Zone Driving Safety

• Be on the lookout for school zone signals and ALWAYS obey the speed limits.

• When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws.

• Always stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.

• Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.

• Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets, in school parking lots, etc.

• Never pass other vehicles while driving in a school zone.

• Never change lanes while driving in a school zone.

• Never make u-turns while driving in a school zone.

• Never text while driving.

• Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free.

• Unless licensed to do so, never use handicap or emergency vehicle lanes or spaces to drop off or pick up children at school.

Thanks Seal Beach! We are looking forward to a safe and productive school year! Keep your questions coming. Email them to me at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!