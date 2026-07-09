Ongoing and Upcoming SBTV3 launches new show

State law: Cities can’t require you to submit comments to meetings in advance

The Seal Beach Cable Foundation, also known as SBTV3, launched a new show on Thursday, July 2.

The first podcast of “Seal Beach Spotlight” features Seal Beach’s Terri Quinlan interviewing Daren DeLeon about the development and growth of the annual Nashville on the Coast music festival here in Seal Beach.

DeLeon is a past president of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Quinlan described the program as a podcast.

However, Peter Anninos, chair of the Seal Beach Cable Communications Foundation, did not think the word “podcast” was accurate.

“To me it looks like a TV show that was shot in our studio, because it was,” Anninos wrote in a July 6 email.

“I’m not sure how ‘podcast’ is determined. I understand it came from IPod but this was a studio show. It’s not a subscription sooooooo, I dunno,” Anninos wrote.

The Merriam-Webster Dicitonary defines a podcast as “a program (as of music or talk) made available in digital format for automatic download over the Internet”.

“Our program will be added to the SBTV website and the SBTV Program Schedule in the near future,” Quinlan wrote.

As of 9:36 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, the 22-minute video had received 76 views on Quinlan’s YouTube.com.

Brown Act update

On July 1, I asked the Seal Beach city attorney:

“Is it true that the latest update to the Brown Act prohibits cities from asking the public to submit their comments to staff prior to meetings?”

City Attorney Nick Ghirelli wrote back the same day.

“Under certain types of teleconferenced meetings in which a member of the legislative body appears remotely, the legislative body cannot require the public to submit comments in advance of the teleconferenced meeting,” Ghirelli wrote.

“This provision is found at Government Code Section 54953.8(b)(4),” Ghirelli said.

“This restriction was actually added to the Brown Act during the early part of the COVID pandemic when opportunities for public comment during virtual meetings were limited,” Ghirelli said.

“The prohibition was recently recodified as part of the Brown Act update under SB 707. Today, the restriction is not typically relevant because other provisions of the Brown Act ensure the public always has an opportunity to address the legislative body and submit comments during a public meeting,” he wrote. “I hope this is helpful.”