29th Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals race returns

The most anticipated, adorable, and delightfully zany event of the summer is back. On Saturday night, July 11, Los Alamitos Race Course will play host to the 29th Running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals. The action kicks off at 6:30 p.m., bringing together more than 100 fast and furious dachshunds to race for a fantastic cause.

All proceeds from this event directly benefit the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, a premier non-profit organization dedicated to finding loving homes for stray and abandoned animals throughout the Orange County area.

Small legs, big stakes

The track belongs to everyone on this special night! The Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals features a series of high-stakes, 50-yard dashes running right alongside the track’s regular live quarter horse racing action. A literal string of sausage-shaped speedsters will compete in thrilling heats throughout the evening, giving fans a chance to see these low-rolling athletes conquer the exact same historic dirt track as the horses. While the doxies are chasing fun cash prizes, they all have their eyes on the ultimate title: the coveted “Fastest Wiener in the West.”

A packed roster of canine competitors

The night features more than 100 doxies competing across 10 distinct races, including a trio of crowd-pleasing special events:

• The Diaper Dash: The ever-popular, unpredictable sprint for puppies under one year old.

• Long in the Tail: A legendary showcase for veteran doggos more than 8 years old.

• The “Tweeners”: A brand-new category featuring prime-aged 6- to 7-year-old racers.

• The Superstars Race: A clash of titans featuring past champions and fan favorites.

This year’s star-studded lineup features incredible local talent, including Beenie VonWeenie (Fullerton), Burr (Cypress), Cannonball Charlie (Long Beach), and Paisley (Moreno Valley). All eyes will be on defending champion Winnie (Huntington Beach) and fierce runner-up Avi (La Habra), easily spotted by her signature pink-tipped ear, as they renew their friendly rivalry.

The Ultimate Prize & Event Details

The stakes have never been higher. The winning owner will take home a cool $1,000 cash prize, while the champion wiener walks away with a custom doghouse shaped like a Wienerschnitzel restaurant, plus the iconic “Fastest Wiener in the West” trophy.

In addition to the dachshund drama, fans will enjoy a full night of live horse racing, making this an action-packed, wild night out for the whole family.

When: Saturday, July 11, 2026. Gates open early; racing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Los Alamitos Race Course (Free general parking included!)

Admission: General Admission tickets are just $3 per person on the day of the event. Children 17 and under are admitted FREE.

• VIP Experience: Premium VIP seating is available to enjoy the event in style. Reserve your seats by calling 714-820-2681.

For more information on the 29th Annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals, visit losalamitos.com or call (714) 820-2690.