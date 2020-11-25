Oak student wins 2020 Peace Poster prize

Oak Middle School Eighth-grader Phyllisia Rosen is the winner of the 2020 Peace Poster contest hosted by the Seal Beach Lions Club. Students from Oak and McAuliffe middle schools competed for a $250 art supply gift certificate donated in honor of Lion Seth Eaker, who passed away last December, and was an art enthusiast. Phyllisia’s poster moves to the district level competition.

Phyllisia’s amazing drawing was a pizza theme that included, “Have a PEACE of Pizza.”

For more information about the Seal Beach Lions Club, contact Lion Scott Newton at scottnewton2@hotmail.com.