A “No Kings” demonstration took place in Seal Beach on Saturday, March 28. The demonstration was apparently part of a nationwide series of protests against the current administration, ICE, and the Iran war. The Seal Beach demonstration took place on both sides of Pacific Coast Highway from PCH and Eighth Street to PCH and 15th Street. A few protesters stood two doors from the later intersection. No counter demonstrations were observed by Sun staff. According to Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby, the department’s public information officer, no issues or incidents were reported in Seal Beach.Photo by Kelley Barton