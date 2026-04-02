Local man takes second in 2026 Run Seal Beach 5K

Matthew Mahue, 17, of Buena Park was the first person to cross the finish line in the 5K race at Run Seal Beach on Saturday, March 28. Mahue, who attends Los Alamitos High School, crossed the finish line on or about 8:15 a.m. and, from the look on his face, he appeared to be mighty happy.

His chip time was 16:41, according to the race results at raceroster.com.

Seal Beach’s Victor Contreras, 35, came in second with a chip time of 16:57. Contreras crossed the finish line on or about 8:16 a.m.

O. Davies, 12, of Seal Beach, took sixth place with a chip time of 18:50.

First place in the 10K run went to Andrew Shen, 31, of Gilbert, Ariz., with a chip time of 33:03.

Kaylee Garcia, 14, of Los Alamitos, was the first place overall 5K Run female participant as well as first in her age group. Garcia’s chip time was 19:38.

In the non-competitive 5K walk, Sean Park, 27, of Los Angeles, took first place. Park’s chip time was 26:08.

S. Vaidanathan, 12, of Cypress took second place with a chip time of 27:27.

Dionisio Cuellar, 53, of Los Alamitos took third place with a chip time of 28:36.

Nathan Pendleton, 25, of Seal Beach, took fourth place with a chip time of 29:08.

The annual event featured vendors booths and a Kids Fun Zone, all in Eisenhower Park.