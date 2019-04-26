New Era begins for Los Al Unified with Superintendent changing of guard

Dr. Andrew Pulver takes over lead of school district

With nearly a decade at the helm and 34 years of overall service, Dr. Sherry Kropp officially said good-bye to the Superintendent’s office this week as incoming Supt. Dr. Andrew Pulver moved in.

Kropp has for many years been a motivating force throughout the Los Alamitos Unified School District as officials from throughout Orange County showed up to shower her with praise and gifts during a special reception before last Tuesday’s meeting.

Driven by a vision to “ignite unlimited possibilities” for every student within the system, Dr. Sherry Kropp, Supt. of the Los Alamitos Unified School District, was named the Orange County Superintendent of the Year in 2018.

In a statement this week, Kropp said the changing of the guard at LAUSD was “bittersweet,” as the LAUSD has been “a big part” of her life for the past 34 years.

“I believe in the power of education and unlimited possibilities for students,” she said. Further, she thanked the “hundreds” of “extraordinary teachers and support staff.” Together, she said, they “make magic happen in classrooms.”

“I’ve been beyond blessed to work with all of the groups in this very special place,” she said.

Both she and Pulver praised the LAUSD Board of Education, calling them “visionary leaders” deeply committed to the betterment of the entire school system.

Pulver said he assumed the office with “a joyful and humble heart,” adding that he was “blessed” and “overwhelmed with gratitude.”

“I look forward to partnering with teachers, families, administrators and community members,” he said.

His goal, said Pulver in a statement, was to “build a culture that embraces children, high-level learning, professional dialogue, collaboration, diversity and continuous improvement.”

Moreover, Pulver said it would be a pleasure to come to work each day joined by “an exceptional team of dedicated people who are passionate about educating students.”

Los Al Unified, he said, would remain “a great place to learn and thrive.”