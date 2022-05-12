National Bicycle Safety Month: follow the speed limit and look out for one another

By
Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department
-
0
3

May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the  Seal Beach Police Department reminds drivers to follow the  speed limit and look out  for  people on  bike rides.

“The days are longer, and the weather is pleasant, making for  ideal conditions to go  on a bike ride,” Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak said. “Drivers, please share the road so we may all get places safely.”

To  help keep people biking or walking safe, the  Seal Beach Police Department will conduct traffic safety operations throughout the  month focused on  the  most dangerous driver behaviors such as  speeding, making illegal turns, failure to yield to bicyclists or pedestrians, and stop sign/red light running.

The Seal Beach Police Department suggests the  following safety tips  for  bicyclists and drivers:

Drivers

• Slow down and follow the  speed limit. Be  careful traveling through intersections.

• Look carefully for  bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car  door near streets or bike paths.

• Be  patient when traveling behind a bicyclist. Maintain at minimum three feet of space when passing or overtaking a bicyclist.

• Never drive distracted or impaired.

Bike Riders

• Use lights at night (at  minimum, a front white light and rear red  reflector).

• Although helmets are not  required for  riders 18  and older, police recommend that bicycle riders always wear a properly secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the  chance of a head injury in the  event of a crash

• Bicyclists must travel in the  same direction of traffic and have the  same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

• Yield to pedestrians, just  as  a driver would. Pedestrians have the  right-of-way within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Funding for  this  program is provided by  a grant from the  California Office of Traffic Safety, through the  National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For  more information about bike safety and how the  Seal Beach Police Department keeps the  community safe, visit us  on  social media @sealbeachpolice.

National Bicycle Safety Month: follow the speed limit and look out for one another

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR