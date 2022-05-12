IN SEAL BEACH

Tuesday, April 19

• Disturbance (Priority 2)—8:49 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person was a customer, who observed a transient man inside the locations with items all over at least one table. Employees apparently asked him to clean up and leave. He refused. As of 9:02 a.m., an employee reported that the man in the store was acting suspicions. About 38 seconds later, he was reportedly on the floor. He had his items on all the tables. Police apparently advised/warned/cautioned him.

• Transient (Priority 3)—12:09 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person advised police that a man was yelling and screaming. As of 12:10 p.m., he walked off in an unknown direction—possibly in the alley. Police were unable to locate him.

• Disturbance (Priority 2)—3:07 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—A man on the 12th Street side of the store was reportedly yelling at employees. Police apparently counseled him.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—3:09 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The reporting person reported the theft of an electric bike taken between 11 a.m. and noon. No suspect information. The value of the bike was redacted in the log. However, California defines grand theft as the taking of property worth aat lest $950. Report taken.

• Check on an Individual’s Welfare (Priority 2)—3:53 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police received a report that a man was lying in the planters. He was breathing, but the reporting person wanted to make sure he was OK. He was in the parking lot, closer to the corner of PCH and Balboa. As of 4:15 p.m., he was in custody. Police arrested Richard Swinford on suspicion of disorderly conduct (a misdemeanor). He was wanted on two warrants, at least one for disturbing the peace.

• Transient (Priority 3)—6:04 p.m.—Lampson Avenue and Basswood Street (College Park East)—A man was waving his arms around and appeared angry. He was gone when police arrived.

• Shots Heard (Priority 2)—6:21 p.m.—First Street and Ocean Avenue—Seal Beach Police received a report of hearing six shots in the parking lot. Nothing seen, heard only. As of 6:28 p.m., police deployed a drone. As of 6:33 p.m., Long Beach Police provided information about a possible suspect along the jetty on the Long Beach side of the river. As of 6:37 p.m., a reporting person stated she heard shots several minutes earlier. As of 6:39 p.m., police received word of more shots being heard from an unknown location. As of 6:42 p.m., Long Beach Police set up on their jetty. As of 6:45 p.m., LBPD had detained one person. No firearm located. Assisted.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—11:27 p.m.—Second Street (Old Town)—A woman was heard screaming at the front of the first reporting person’s home. She was yelling profanities and yelling about Illuminati. As of 11;28 p.m., a second reporting person said she was walking toward Central Avenue. She was carrying a scooter. As of 11:29 p.m., she was still screaming and yelling. Moments later, a third reporting person reported the same. Police were unable to locate her.

Wednesday, April 20

• Vehicle Check (Priority 3)—12:13 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—A police unit observed a vehicle stuck in the sand. As of 12:23 a.m., police requested a tow truck. The tow truck was present by 12:38 a.m. The individual responsible for the car in the sand paid the tow truck to remove the car. Assisted.

