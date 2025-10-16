McGaugh Elementary School Carnival is Oct. 18

Only school in Seal Beach is hosting its annual family-friendly event and all are invited

J.H. McGaugh Elementary School, the only public school in Seal Beach, is hosting its biggest community event of the year this weekend.

The McGaugh Parent Teacher Association invites our community to the annual Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Located at the school on Bolsa Avenue, this is a family-friendly celebration that you do not want to miss! The Kid-Chella themed Carnival will offer colorful vibes, groovy tunes, and an amazing mix of inflatables, games, and crafts that will keep everyone having a blast!

Some of the epic inflatables we will have are Hungry Hungry Hippos, Human Foosball, the LARGEST Obstacle Course we have ever had, Bubble Rollers, and more! And for some stellar crafts that promise to bring smiles there will be, Dream Catchers, Build your own Stuffies, Crazy Hair and Flower Crowns, Beads and so much more! How about an EPIC Claw machine?

And this isn’t just for elementary age kids. Children four and under will have a play zone just for them. To amp up the music festival, there will be a stage full of performances throughout the day.

Come see the McGaugh Choir, McAuliffe Middle School Choir and many more!

Tickets and/or a wristband are required for games and attractions. You can purchase tickets and wristbands at www.mcgaughpta.com and during the carnival. We also are hosting a Silent Auction fundraiser to support the many wonderful programs at McGaugh including field trips for all grade levels, International Culture Club celebrations, enriching assemblies, supplies for teachers and classrooms, and much, much more.

Visit mcgaughauction.com or stop by the McGaugh gymnasium during Carnival to see what’s up for bid. Many of our beloved local businesses have made generous donations to this auction and we are so grateful. Come see the McGaugh magic in person at our annual event! We hope to see you there!