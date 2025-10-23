Briefing Room: A recipe for removing skunk spray from your pet

Hi Seal Beach,

If you have ever had a curious dog or cat cross paths with a skunk, you know how unforgettable and unpleasant that smell can be.

Skunk spray is not only strong, it can cling to fur for days if not treated properly. Thanks to our friends at the Cal State Long Beach Mammal Lab (www.csulb.edu/mammal-lab), we have an effective, science-backed way to help deodorize your pet if they ever have an unfortunate encounter.

Here is the recommended skunk spray remedy:

1 quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide

1/3 cup baking soda

1 tablespoon liquid dish soap

Mix the ingredients together fresh each time you use it.

Scrub the mixture thoroughly into your pet’s fur, taking care to avoid their eyes and mouth. Rinse well with water, then repeat the process if needed.

Be aware that this mixture may lighten your pet’s fur, but it will do wonders for reducing the odor.

While it may be tempting to wait and hope the smell fades on its own, treating your pet quickly will give you the best results.

Skunk spray contains compounds that can linger for days, so prompt action is important.

This formula was shared with us by Professor Ted Stankowich, PhD, from the Cal State Long Beach Mammal Lab. Professor Stankowich has been a great friend to the Seal Beach Police Department and our Animal Control Program, and we appreciate his continued partnership in providing wildlife expertise to our community.