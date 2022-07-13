Matzo Ball harkens back to big band nightclub era

For those who weren’t around during the old school nightclub days but wished they were, or those who were and yearn for one more night at the Copacabana, a night of throwback entertainment is coming to a local venue.

The Matzo Ball at Temple Beth David in Westminster is showcasing a night of comedy and music that will harken back to the nights dining and entertainment with the likes of Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra and Shecky Greene. But with an updated feel.

Los Angeles-based comedian Barry Weisenberg, winner of the 2006 Las Vegas Comedy Festival, promises to have guests rolling with fast-paced routine that offers sharp one-liners about things life dating and relationships, his life growing up Jewish and his education at UCLA.

Singer Douglas Roegiers, known by his fans as “The Crooner,” takes his audience back to the days of Bobby Darin, Louis Prima and Bill Haley. He will have the house feeling like it was back in the big band era. The event includes an Italian dinner. Beer and wine will be available. Cost is $55 and $20 for children under the age of 18. Temple Beth David is located at 6100 Hefley St. Westminster, CA. 92683. For more information visit templebethdavid.org and click on “Events.”

