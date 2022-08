The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach on Saturday, Aug. 20, hosted more than 230 youngsters at its 30th Annual Youth Fishing Derby held at the Seal Beach Pier.

Trophies and fishing gear were awarded to the those catching the largest fish in three age categories and each child was given an opportunity to win one of two bikes donated by Bait Runners.

The Seal Beach Lions Club provided a pancake, sausage and fruit breakfast.

For more information about the local Rotary, visit LosAlRotary.org.

