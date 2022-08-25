LAEF Invites Community to State of District

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to partner with Los Alamitos Unified School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Pulver, to host the annual State of the District breakfast event on Friday, September 23 at 8:30 a.m.

“LAEF is thrilled to invite community members and parents to this event. We look forward to Dr. Pulver’s address on accomplishments over the past school year, as well as future planning and goals for our district,” states LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue.

The breakfast will take place at On the Greens at Navy Golf Course and all net proceeds will support LAEF. The event is always a great opportunity for community members, parents, and district staff to connect. The Legacy sponsor is Alamitos Eye Care, which has provided support since the event’s inception in 2014. Tickets are available for $30 at LAEF4Kids.org/stateofthedistrict.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for mental health and STEAM instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit LAEF4Kids.org or call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424 today.

