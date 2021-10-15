Los Al holds off Edison to take lead in league race

Los Alamitos High’s football team held off Edison 35-28 to grab the inside track to the Sunset League Championship on Thursday at Westminster High.

Quarterback Malachi Nelson threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the Griffins led by as much as 35-14. But the Chargers rallied for two late touchdowns to cut the lead to 35-28 before the Griffins recovered an on-side kick attempt and ran out the clock.

The Griffin defense had some key early stops, including an interception and a goal-line stand in the first half to get the early lead. Nygel Osborne rushed for 122 yards on nine carries to help pace the Griffin offense.

The Griffins (6-1) will play Fountain Valley High (1-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Huntington Beach High.

Tustin High rallied for 20 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Cypress, as the Centurions held on for a 35-27 Empire League victory over the Tillers on Friday at Tustin High.

Junior receiver Matthew Morrell helped fill in at quarterback for injured Dylan Eldredge, completing nine passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns for the Centurions. Sophomore Elliott LeMonnier also took some snaps and complete three passes for 59 yards and one touchdown. Morrell also led the rushing attack as he ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Tomas Ramirez added 92 rushing yards and a touchdown. Five receivers caught passes, led by Ramirez, who had four receptions for 75 yards. Tyler Monteleone, Morrell and Neil Jansen each had touchdown receptions.

The Centurions have another tough Empire League game as they will play Pacifica High (6-1) at Bolsa Grande High at 7 p.m. on Friday. Pacifica lost to Tustin in their league opener, but bounced back with a 45-42 win over Valencia last week.

Kennedy High held off Crean Lutheran with a 21-17 Empire League win on Friday. The Fighting Irish improved to 4-2 overall and are 1-1 in league play.

Freshman quarterback Devin Almazan threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns to help the Fighting Irish to the win over the Saints. Cody Masumiya had 142 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hunter Benton had 10 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown and Devin Bell had four catches and a touchdown as well. The Kennedy defense held the Saints scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Fighting Irish rallied from three-point deficit.

The Fighting Irish will host Tustin at 7 p.m. on Friday at Western High.

