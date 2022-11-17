Looking for a local scholarship? Sunset Beach Woman’s Club can help

The Sunset Beach Woman’s Club is offering scholarships for residents of Surfside, the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Sunset Beach, and Huntington Beach.

“Since our inception, we have given out hundreds of scholarships to students pursuing a secondary education or advanced career training classes to enhance their lives,” said Dawn McCormack, club president. One Sunset Beach resident who benefited from it is Dezi Pineda, a student at University California Irvine.

“We’re really thrilled this year that the fundraising from things like the Chili Cookoff is letting us give even more to the students,” said Carolyn Gaw, the club’s vice president of scholarships and philanthropy.

“The Sunset Beach Woman’s Club was established in 1929 and we’ve given out hundreds of scholarships to students,” said Dawn McCormack. “To apply for a scholarship this year, go to SunsetBeachWomansClub.com.”

Download QR