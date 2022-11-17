Election runoff set for Jan. 31

Top candidates to square off in District Three and District Five races

The Seal Beach City Council election runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

In Seal Beach, a council candidate must win 50% of the vote, plus one, in order to take the seat. Otherwise, a council race goes to a runoff.

Only District One incumbent Councilman Joe Kalmick crossed that threshold in the election. (For details, see below.)

City Clerk Gloria Harper recently explained what happens next.

“The Orange County Registrar of Voters (OCROV) has 21 days to canvass the votes, certify the election and notify the City Clerk’s office,” Harper wrote in a Thursday, Nov. 10 email.

“Staff anticipates certifying the election at the December 12, 2022, City Council meeting, provided the official results are received from OCROV,” Harper wrote.

“The City of Seal Beach run-off election will take place on Tuesday, January 31, 2023,” Harper wrote.

As of 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Orange County Registrar of Voters website reported the following results in the Seal Beach City Council races:

District One

Joe Kalmick—1,106 votes (51.80%)

Gregg Barton—529 votes (24.78%)

Christopher Desanto—500 votes (23.42%)

District Three

Stephanie Wade—874 votes (44.61%)

Lisa Landau—842 votes (42.98%)

Fred Macksoud—243 votes (12.40%)

District Five

Nathan Steele—1,230 votes (44.26%)

Mariann Klinger—626 votes (22.53%)

Michael J. McGrorty—576 votes (20.73%)

Jonathan Rich—347 votes (12.49%)

Note: This results are considered unofficial until the election is certified.

