Locals dot the leaderboard in Run Seal Beach

Los Alamitos High graduate Klaus Quinonez, 21, was the top finisher in the 5K run with a time of 15 minutes and 46 seconds. Ben Hubers, 33, of Huntington Beach took second place with a time of 15:51 and 16-year-old Ayden Buchanan of Santa Clarita was third with a time of 15:52.

Kellilyn Short, 33, of Thousand Oaks was the top female finisher, taking seventh overall with a time of 17:40. Liz Guerrini, 53, of Long Beach was the second female finisher and was 11th overall with a time of 18:16.

Among the locals, Gabriel Velasco, 17, was the top Seal Beach resident to finish the race with a time of 19:20. He took 15th overall and was third in his age division. Seal Beach resident Hunter Maul, 31, took 19th overall with a time of 19:43. Mya Lugo, 11, was the first female Seal Beach resident to cross the finish line with a time of 19:60 and was 22nd overall.

She was followed by Seal Beach residents, Trevor Toda, 16, and Joe Lugo, 35 who finished 23rd and 24th respectively. Toda finished the course in 20:09 and Lugo crossed in 20:13. Jeannie Robinson, 56 of Seal Beach took 26th overall with a time of 20:21 and she was followed by Seal Beach resident Joseph Richert, 29, who finished the course in 20:25.

Neil French, 24, of Huntington Beach was 28th overall with a time of 20:27 and another Huntington Beach resident, David Hicks, 60, was close behind with a time of 20:30 for 29th overall. Steel Kurtz, 14, of Huntington Beach took 31st overall with a time of 20:50. Landon Evans, 14, of Los Alamitos was 34th overall with a time of 21:04. Seal Beach residents Luke Tannourji, 15, and Aaron Knauss, 20, were 36th and 37th respectively with Tannourji finishing in 21:10 and Knauss crossing the finish line in 21:13.

Christopher McMonigle, 33, of Cypress was 38th overall, with a time of 21:15, followed by Seal Beach resident, Joe Randolph, 35, in a time of 21:19. Two Long Beach residents followed Randolph with Jacob Ekk, 13, taking 40th overall in 21:21 and Ronnie Fierro, 27, taking 41st in 21:31. Ten-year-old Steven Holguin, of Seal Beach was 42nd overall in 21:35 and was first in the male 10 and under division.

Three other Seal Beach residents finished in the top 50, with Keegan Abing, 13, taking 45th overall with a time of 21:40. Ella Pardasani, 14, took 47th overall with a time of 21:43 and was the top female finisher in the age 13-14 division. Benicio Pellegrino, 13, was 49th overall with a time 21:54.

In the 10K run, Mark Steyvers, 51, of Irvine was the first-place finisher with a time of 35:14. Trevor Young, 42, of Long Beach took second with a time of 35:20 and Thomas Curran, 29, also of Long Beach took third with a time of 35:28. Noah Patterson, 49, of Long Beach took fourth overall with a time of 36:48 and Huntington Beach resident, Noah Eley, 25, took fifth overall with a time of 37:15.

Lindsey Young, 38, of Long Beach was the top female finisher, taking eighth overall in a time of 40:09. Jennifer Fritzsche, 56, of Costa Mesa was the next female finisher in 24th place overall in a time of 42:19. She was followed by Jessica Reyes, 36, of Corona del Mar, who was 25th overall in a time of 42:27. Darlene Hanlon, 29, of Long Beach was 26th overall with a time of 42:31.

Kyle Milligan, 41, of Los Alamitos took 11th place overall with a time of 40:41 and Dan Lasker, 33, was the top Seal Beach finisher with a time of 41:28 to take 16th overall. Mitchell Hein, 19, of Cypress was 18th overall with a time of 41:30. Seal Beach resident Lorenzo Tyner, 57, was 23rd overall in a time of 42:19.

Nathan Searles, 45, of Rossmoor was 30th overall, with a time of 43:22. Seal Beach residents Alejandro Mendez and Damien Lazzari finished 31st and 32nd in order. Mendez, 25, ran the course in 43:22, and Lazzari, 31, finished in 43:60. Tobias Turner, 44, of Seal Beach was 33rd overall in a time of 44:14 and Tri Dang, 46, of Rossmoor took 34th with a time of 44:16.

Seal Beach resident Rachelle Lee-Warner took 39th overall and was the sixth female finisher. She was first in her age division, finishing the course in 44:38. Holly Park, 53, of Seal Beach, took 45th overall and also won her age division with a time of 45:40. She was followed by Brooke Montgomery, 26, of Cypress who took 45th overall in a time of 45:40.

Brian Barnes, 61, of Los Alamitos took 47th overall in 45:46 and Seal Beach resident Jon Grillo took 48th with a time of 45:46. Jose Villa, 45, of Seal Beach finished 50th overall with a time of 46:02.

For complete results, visit runsealbeach.com.

