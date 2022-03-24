Locals dot the leaderboard in Run Seal Beach

Los Alamitos High grad wins 5K race

By
Ted Apodaca
-
0
3
5K runners, from left, Hunter Maul, Simone Wainwright and Christopher McMonigle head for strong finishes. Photo by Ted Apodaca

Los Alamitos High graduate Klaus Quinonez, 21, was the top finisher in the 5K run with a time of 15 minutes and 46 seconds. Ben Hubers, 33, of Huntington Beach took second place with a time of 15:51 and 16-year-old Ayden Buchanan of Santa Clarita was third with a time of 15:52.

Klaus Quinonez, 21, runs the final stretch towards his win in the Run Seal Beach 5K. Photo by Ted Apodaca

Kellilyn Short, 33, of Thousand Oaks was the top female finisher, taking seventh overall with a time of 17:40. Liz Guerrini, 53, of Long Beach was the second female finisher and was 11th overall with a time of 18:16.

Among the locals, Gabriel Velasco, 17, was the top Seal Beach resident to finish the race with a time of 19:20. He took 15th overall and was third in his age division. Seal Beach resident Hunter Maul, 31, took 19th overall with a time of 19:43. Mya Lugo, 11, was the first female Seal Beach resident to cross the finish line with a time of 19:60 and was 22nd overall.

Mya Lugo heads towards her finish in the 5K. Photo by Ted Apodaca

She was followed by Seal Beach residents, Trevor Toda, 16, and Joe Lugo, 35 who finished 23rd and 24th respectively. Toda finished the course in 20:09 and Lugo crossed in 20:13. Jeannie Robinson, 56 of Seal Beach took 26th overall with a time of 20:21 and she was followed by Seal Beach resident Joseph Richert, 29, who finished the course in 20:25.

Neil French, 24, of Huntington Beach was 28th overall with a time of 20:27 and another Huntington Beach resident, David Hicks, 60, was close behind with a time of 20:30 for 29th overall. Steel Kurtz, 14, of Huntington Beach took 31st overall with a time of 20:50. Landon Evans, 14, of Los Alamitos was 34th overall with a time of 21:04. Seal Beach residents Luke Tannourji, 15, and Aaron Knauss, 20, were 36th and 37th respectively with Tannourji finishing in 21:10 and Knauss crossing the finish line in 21:13.

Christopher McMonigle, 33, of Cypress was 38th overall, with a time of 21:15, followed by Seal Beach resident, Joe Randolph, 35, in a time of 21:19. Two Long Beach residents followed Randolph with Jacob Ekk, 13, taking 40th overall in 21:21 and Ronnie Fierro, 27, taking 41st in 21:31. Ten-year-old Steven Holguin, of Seal Beach was 42nd overall in 21:35 and was first in the male 10 and under division.

Three other Seal Beach residents finished in the top 50, with Keegan Abing, 13, taking 45th overall with a time of 21:40. Ella Pardasani, 14, took 47th overall with a time of 21:43 and was the top female finisher in the age 13-14 division. Benicio Pellegrino, 13, was 49th overall with a time 21:54.

In the 10K run, Mark Steyvers, 51, of Irvine was the first-place finisher with a time of 35:14. Trevor Young, 42, of Long Beach took second with a time of 35:20 and Thomas Curran, 29, also of Long Beach took third with a time of 35:28. Noah Patterson, 49, of Long Beach took fourth overall with a time of 36:48 and Huntington Beach resident, Noah Eley, 25, took fifth overall with a time of 37:15.

Lindsey Young, 38, of Long Beach was the top female finisher, taking eighth overall in a time of 40:09. Jennifer Fritzsche, 56, of Costa Mesa was the next female finisher in 24th place overall in a time of 42:19. She was followed by Jessica Reyes, 36, of Corona del Mar, who was 25th overall in a time of 42:27. Darlene Hanlon, 29, of Long Beach was 26th overall with a time of 42:31. 

Kyle Milligan, 41, of Los Alamitos took 11th place overall with a time of 40:41 and Dan Lasker, 33, was the top Seal Beach finisher with a time of 41:28 to take 16th overall. Mitchell Hein, 19, of Cypress was 18th overall with a time of 41:30. Seal Beach resident Lorenzo Tyner, 57, was 23rd overall in a time of 42:19.

Nathan Searles, 45, of Rossmoor was 30th overall, with a time of 43:22. Seal Beach residents Alejandro Mendez and Damien Lazzari finished 31st and 32nd in order. Mendez, 25, ran the course in 43:22, and Lazzari, 31, finished in 43:60. Tobias Turner, 44, of Seal Beach was 33rd overall in a time of 44:14 and Tri Dang, 46, of Rossmoor took 34th with a time of 44:16.

Rachelle Lee-Warner nears the 10K home stretch. Photo by Ted Apodaca

Seal Beach resident Rachelle Lee-Warner took 39th overall and was the sixth female finisher. She was first in her age division, finishing the course in 44:38. Holly Park, 53, of Seal Beach, took 45th overall and also won her age division with a time of 45:40. She was followed by Brooke Montgomery, 26, of Cypress who took 45th overall in a time of 45:40.

Brian Barnes, 61, of Los Alamitos took 47th overall in 45:46 and Seal Beach resident Jon Grillo took 48th with a time of 45:46. Jose Villa, 45, of Seal Beach finished 50th overall with a time of 46:02.

For complete results, visit runsealbeach.com.

