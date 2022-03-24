In-person city meetings set to resume

The City Council is scheduled to meet in-person for the first time in two years on Monday, March 28. A council member and the president of the Chamber of Commerce confirmed the news this week.

The March 28 agenda hasn’t been released yet, but it has been confirmed that there will be a proclamation honoring a Seal Beach resident for living in our town for 100 years.

City Council and Planning Commission meetings throughout the state have been virtual since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide “stay at home” order was issued in March 19, 2020.

District One City Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick confirmed the news during a Monday, March 21, 2022 phone interview.

Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce President Rob Jahncke confirmed the return of in-person city meetings in a March 21 email.

“Yes, they (Patrick Gallegos & Joe Kalmick) told me their next council [meeting] at the end of the month will be in person,” Jahncke wrote.

“Masks will not be required in the Council Chambers but will be strongly encouraged. We will not be checking vaccination status,” wrote Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos in an email.

In recent months, Seal Beach has continued to hold virtual meetings by having a monthly “finding” that an emergency situation still exists.

The Seal Beach Planning Commission was still holding virtual meetings as of Monday, March 21, 2022.

While many cities are reopening for in-person meetings, some cities are still exercising caution.

For example, the city of Avalon is expected to continue having virtual meetings for the foreseeable future.

