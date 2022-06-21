Lions Club installs new leadership

The Seal Beach Lions Club held their 2022-23 Board of Director installation of officers dinner Saturday, June 18.

The theme was “Surf’s Up for Service” theme and President Stan Sarkauskas finishing his two years as President awarded many Lions with Special Awards,” wrote new President Scott Weir in a June 20 email.

“Weir, a life-long resident of Seal Beach, regaled the members present at the Marina Center with the history of the Lions Club in Seal Beach from its founding in 1939 with six members to its current membership of over 400 members,” wrote Lion John Schroeder in an email.

“Three members, Chardy Lang, Cathy Newton and John Schroeder, received Lifetime Achievement Awards from President Joe Biden for their commitment to community service,”

Highlights:

• Lion of the Decade: Scott Newton

• Lion of the Year: Derek Moore

• Project of the Year: WWII Submarine Memorial Restoration (Co-Chairs David Lynn/ Kevin Young)

The 2022-23 Board, provided by Weir, is as follows:

President – Scott Weir

Secretary – Mary Hollen

Treasurer – Scott Newton

Vice President – 1st Bill Howes

Vice President – 2nd Mark Newton

Vice President – 3rd Derek Moore

Membership Chairman – John Schroeder

Tail Twister – Ryan Ziegenbusch

Lion Tamer – Nikki Muller

Director – 2nd Year Mike Haley

Director – 2nd Year Kevin Young

Director – 2nd Year Ray Longoria

Director – 2nd Year Camille Romano

Director – 2nd Year Cathy Newton

Director – 1st Year Bruce Gormley

Director – 1st Year Dave Schwien

Director – 1st Year Carmen Urenda

Director – 1st Year Jim Whiteaker

Director – 1st Year Teri Young

Immediate Past President Stan Sarkauskas

