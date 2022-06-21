Lions Club installs new leadership

The Seal Beach Lions Club held their 2022-23 Board of Director installation of officers dinner Saturday, June 18.
The theme was “Surf’s Up for Service” theme and President Stan Sarkauskas finishing his two years as President awarded many Lions with Special Awards,” wrote new President Scott Weir in a June 20 email.
“Weir, a life-long resident of Seal Beach, regaled the members present at the Marina Center with the history of the Lions Club in Seal Beach from its founding in 1939 with six members to its current membership of over 400 members,” wrote Lion John Schroeder in an email.
“Three members, Chardy Lang, Cathy Newton and John Schroeder, received Lifetime Achievement Awards from President Joe Biden for their commitment to community service,”
Highlights:
• Lion of the Decade: Scott Newton
• Lion of the Year: Derek Moore
• Project of the Year: WWII Submarine Memorial Restoration (Co-Chairs David Lynn/ Kevin Young)
The 2022-23 Board, provided by Weir, is as follows:
President – Scott Weir
Secretary – Mary Hollen
Treasurer – Scott Newton
Vice President – 1st Bill Howes
Vice President – 2nd Mark Newton
Vice President – 3rd Derek Moore
Membership Chairman – John Schroeder
Tail Twister – Ryan Ziegenbusch
Lion Tamer – Nikki Muller
Director – 2nd Year Mike Haley
Director – 2nd Year Kevin Young
Director – 2nd Year Ray Longoria
Director – 2nd Year Camille Romano
Director – 2nd Year Cathy Newton
Director – 1st Year Bruce Gormley
Director – 1st Year Dave Schwien
Director – 1st Year Carmen Urenda
Director – 1st Year Jim Whiteaker
Director – 1st Year Teri Young
Immediate Past President Stan Sarkauskas