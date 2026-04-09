Letters to the Editor

The cracks in Public Works are spreading

Only a couple of weeks since my last letter explaining how Public Works took over the resurfacing of the Tennis Courts at the center to the tune of three time what the city could get this done for and only 3 days after the first 2 refinished/surfaced courts were opened … large cracks began appearing on them.

Contrary to what we were led to believe the courts which featured massive cracks and missing chunks along with dead spots … were only going to be patched and surfaced/painted over rather than completely ground down and properly resurfaced. The biggest problem with that was instead of a cost of about $12K a court for such a minimal and temporary fix Public Works over road the recommendations of people in the city recreation department and hired their own favored contractor and overseer to the tune of $35K per court as I understand. That price is over half of what it would be to actually do what was needed and grind out the whole court and properly create a new surface instead of filling in cracks and painting/surfacing over.

This is another in a long line of Public Works proving over and over they are either stunningly incompetent or worse.

I know all of us enjoying the massive increase in our water bills are awestruck by all the “shovel ready jobs” that have begun, not!

James Jensen

Seal Beach