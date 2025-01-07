Leisure World residents taking to protests about management

Some residents of Leisure World have taken to the streets to voice their displeasure with some of the recent undertakings within the Seal Beach residential district for people aged 55 and over. A few dozen or so people stood along Seal Beach Boulevard on Friday, holding signs and engaging passing motorists.

The group of protesters have many complaints, they say, but at the top of their list currently is their desire to see Executive Director Jessica Sedgwick be removed from the position she has held since May of 2022.

One of the organizers of the protest, LW resident Greg Moore, said that when Sedgwick took over the top position in the management office, a lot of trust was put in her hands to oversee the budget and spending for the community.

“Frankly, I mean, we’re all pretty disappointed with what she’s done with that trust,” Moore said.

Moore started a private Facebook page called, “Leisure World Seal Beach Uncensored,” in August of 2019. The group now has more than 1,000 followers.

There has been no response to emails sent to the Leisure World Board of Directors, and a voicemail left at the office line has also gone unreturned.

After this week’s print issue of the Sun News went to press on Wednesday afternoon, Golden Rain Foundation Board President, Janet Isom, emailed a response to the story posted online.

The response read:

“Leisure World Seal Beach is a residential, active 55-plus community in Seal Beach with approximately 10,000 residents. It is self-governed by the Golden Rain Foundation (GRF) Board of Directors, consisting of 18 volunteers elected by each Mutuals’ members, that represent the entire community. GRF operates and manages the community and maintains all common areas (including 5 Clubhouses, golf course, pool and spa, fitness center, Amphitheater, bocce ball, pickleball and shuffleboard courts, landscaping, streets, etc.) through its 193 employees. The Executive Director manages the employees, at the direction of the Board. The Board is responsible for employing and managing the Executive Director, and is aware of a group of residents advocating against the renewal of the Executive Director’s contract. The Board is also aware, in that regard, of the dissemination of false or misleading information to support their goal.

The continued repeating and amplification of misinformation makes it difficult to impossible for the community to have meaningful conversations about the issues facing it and is dangerous to the long term health of Leisure World Seal Beach. It is only through an honest and informed dialogue that over sixty years of successful self-governance will continue to be successful.”

Isom did not respond to an inquiry about the renewal of Executive Director Jessica Sedgwick’s contract. She also did not specify on what “false or misleading information,” was in reference to. The protesting group has alleged that the Leisure World budget has seen a 24% increase over the past two years, despite inflation only rising by about 8%, among other financial concerns.