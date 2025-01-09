Briefing Room: You should be prepared for an emergency

Hi Seal Beach!

It’s 2025—a new year and the perfect time to get prepared! Emergencies don’t wait, and neither should you. Whether it’s an earthquake, wildfire, or unexpected event, being ready can make all the difference for you and your family. Start the year strong by taking simple, effective steps to stay safe.

Why prepare?

As ReadyOC emphasizes, preparedness can save lives and reduce the impact of disasters. The Seal Beach Police Department encourages every resident to take proactive measures, such as making a plan, building a kit, and staying informed. A little preparation goes a long way in keeping your loved ones safe when it matters most.

Start by discussing with your family what to do in emergencies. Who will you call? Where will you meet if you’re separated? By answering these questions now, you’ll have a clear plan in place when it counts.

Get Alerts with AlertOC

Staying informed during emergencies is crucial, and AlertOC is a free, county-wide notification system that delivers real-time updates directly to your phone, email, or text. Signing up takes just a few minutes and ensures you’ll receive critical information about evacuations, road closures, and other essential alerts.

Visit ReadyOC’s Alert Page at www.readyoc.com/text-alerts to sign up today. Remember, AlertOC messages are tailored to your specific area, so you’ll receive relevant updates that matter most to you and your family.

For more local alerts, you should also sign up for the Seal Beach Police Department’s Nixle message. Simply text your zip code to 888777 to receive emergency alerts from your local city.

Build your emergency kit

An emergency kit is a cornerstone of readiness. ReadyOC suggests including essentials like:

Water (one gallon per person per day for three days) Non-perishable food Flashlights and batteries First-aid supplies Important documents in a waterproof container

Don’t forget to tailor your kit to your family’s unique needs. Include medications, pet supplies, and items for infants or seniors. For a complete checklist, visit ReadyOC’s Get a Kit Page at www.readyoc.com/getakit.

Together, we can be ready

The Seal Beach Police Department is proud to partner with resources like ReadyOC to keep our community informed and prepared. Sign up for AlertOC messages and take the first steps toward readiness today.

Visit www.readyoc.com for more tips and tools to stay safe!

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.