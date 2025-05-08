Las Damas Sunset Beach Art Festival, May 10-11

Sometime in 1948, with President Harry Truman in the White House, a group of ladies in Sunset Beach decided it was time to go to work for their community.

According to Monica Brady, Philanthropy Chair for Las Damas, “a group of young women, mostly young mothers who were not able to attend daytime meetings but found time to come together with interests in promoting education and social activities for their local community.”

She told members earlier this year that the first project of these ladies “was a luncheon and fashion show in a member’s patio where they charged 75 cents. I am old enough to remember what 76 cents could buy,” she said.

Then in July of 1948 (about 77 years ago this July) “these extraordinary women held the Beachcomber’s Carnival which is now our Mother’s Day Weekend Art Festival,” said Brady.

“The money they made was donated to a community fund, which was used to purchase the lot on which the Sunset Beach Fire Station now our Community Center stands today (this very building that we are so VERY proud of),” she said.

And thus was the early beginnings of an art festival that has been continuously held every year since, providing significant funding that Las Damas has granted to the local Firehouse, firefighters, Brownies, Girl Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, AFS, Dollars for Scholars, Kiddies Parades, and funding for art in schools throughout the area.

The “Mother’s Day Art Festival” has evolved into an ecletic mix of art, food, entertainment and commerce, all of which contribute to the yearly funding the nonprofit uses to benefit so many.

In addition, the festival features one of the area’s best Art Shows in the former Firehouse that once served the emergencies of the community.

Vendors from across South California line the sidewalks with a unique mix of mostly handmade items for sale as live music keeps the crowd moving and in the mood for a festival.

Students from Huntington Beach High School’s ceramics department, headed by Art Teacher, Garrett Stryker, have had their own booth, organizers say

They’ve done really well with selling their ceramics. Garrett said last year, one student sold over $1500 of the ceramics he had made.

“This is what Las Damas is supporting – our future artists,” said Baker.

Organizers say there will be some “amazing” ceramics and art on display.

According to festival organizers, there are some new wrinkles this year.

According to festival organizers, there are some new wrinkles this year.

They have moved the “Kid Zone” down to 7th Street to allow more room for kids and parents to hang out.

“Kids can do crafts for their mothers, there is a face painter, big wave, and other kid-friendly activities. It is a family-friendly event.

Additionally, we will have a beer garden hosted by our local brewery, so while kids are playing, mom and dad can enjoy a cold local brew, they said.

After seven decades in one of the coast’s most iconic communities, the Sunset Beach Art Festival promises unique sights, groovy sounds and yet another day in the sun where families can flourish to support the future of art.