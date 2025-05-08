18th annual Be More Healthy Expo set for Saturday, May 17

The 18th annual Seal Beach Be More Healthy Expo will be held Saturday, May 17, at the Seal Beach Pier.

The event is admission free to the public.

There will be 40 to 50 vendors, according to Chamber of Commerce Administrator Brandi Mitchell.

“It’s going to be more well-rounded this year—it’s going to be about the whole body,” Mitchell said.

This year’s program will include a mental health booth.

This year’s expo will feature a kids fit and fun zone.

There will be a blow-up obstacle course sponsored by the Youth Center, face painting for children, Let’s Go Paint will have crafts for children, according to Mitchell.

As in prior years, there will be stage demonstrations of exercises. Mitchell said there would be three to four speakers.

As of May 5, the Chamber was still accepting registrations for booths.

The cost of a booth will vary: Chamber members will pay $275; new booths will cost $475 and non-profits will be charged $250. Mitchell said there will be booths for all kinds of exercise.

The expo will also feature health screenings for vision, thyroid, and blood pressure. The Seal Beach Lions will also be present.