Landau re-elected mayor 

The City Council re-elected District Three Councilwoman Lisa Landau for a second term as Seal Beach mayor for 2026. The mayor serves for one year. In Seal Beach, the council members elect the mayor and mayor pro tem. Voters elect the council members every two years.

The reorganization of the council was the last item on the agenda of the Monday, Dec. 8, council meeting. The meeting lasted about four hours.

Lisa Landau

District Two Councilman Ben Wong asked if he could make a motion for nomination.

Wong nominated Landau for the mayor’s seat. Sencal seconded the motion.

District One Council Member Joe Kalmick nominated District Two Councilman/2025 Mayor Pro Tem Nathan Steele for the mayor’s seat. Historically, the mayor pro tem is usually (but not always) next in line to be mayor.

The council voted on Landau’s nomination first.

On the motion to elect Landau mayor, Wong, Landau, and District Four Councilwoman Patty Senecal voted for yes.

Kalmick and Steele voted no.

“Mayor Landau will continue to be the mayor in 2026,” said City Clerk Gloria Harper.

The audience applauded.

Senecal made a motion to nominate Wong for mayor pro tem.

Landau seconded the motion.

Kalmick nominated Steele for a second term as mayor pro tem.

The council voted on Wong’s nomination.

Wong, Senecal, and Landau voted yes.

Steele and Kalmick voted no.

Wong won the race for mayor pro tem.

Near the start of the meeting, during the public comment period, past mayor and council member Ellery Deaton praised Landau’s 2025 term. “Lisa listens to all sides and welcomes every opinion,” Deaton said.

Deaton said Landau had opened up council meetings in a way that makes people feel seen and heard. Landau also received certificates from the state senate and assembly.