Golden West College football wins first-ever SCFA Championship

The Golden West College football program won its first SCFA Regional Championship with a 33-15 win over Saddleback College on Saturday at Golden West College. The win gives the Rustlers the Southern California State Championship, but they aren’t done, as they will host College of San Mateo, the Northern California Champions, at noon on Saturday at LeBard Stadium on the campus of Orange Coast College.

The Rustlers (12-0) started strong and finished strong as their defense harassed the Saddleback offense all game long. The defense had an interception, a fumble recovery and 10 tackles for losses, including a 10-yard sack by freshman defensive back Rob Andrus out of Long Beach Jordan High. Sophomore DB Drew Faulkner, out of Western High in Anaheim, was named defensive player of the game with the interception and seven solo tackles.

“It feels good,” Faulkner said of the So Cal title. “I feel like we earned in the summer though, summer, spring and fall camp, it starts by being consistent, staying on each other, it starts at practice for sure.”

Offensively, the Rustlers were led by sophomore quarterback Kauna?oa Kamakawiwo’ole, who passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Schmidt, out of Stillwater High in Stillwater Minnesota, accounted for 166 of those receiving yards, with eight receptions and one of the touchdowns.

Freshman tight end Will McKissick, out of St. John Bosco had four receptions for 39 yards and the other touchdown reception. On the ground, sophomore running back Aaron Mitchell, out of Foothill High ran for 84 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown. Freshman Ardwon Morris, out of Orange High School added 63 rushing yards and freshman kicker Mattheo Zavala, out of Huntington Beach High, was 4-for-4 on field goals and hit all three point-after kicks.

Rustler Head Coach Nick Mitchell noted the importance of the field goals, and that Zavala had missed some games with injuries, to they had been using a piece-meal approach to kicks and kickoffs during the season.

“We had a defensive end kicking PATs, like, a week ago,” Mitchell said.

Saddleback was able to put together two scoring drives that kept them within striking distance. With the Rustlers leading 13-0, after having to settle for field goals on their first two drives, the Bobcats mounted an 11-play drive that ended with a Kavaughn Clark that cut the lead to 13-7.

Limiting the big plays and stopping the run were the key factors in keeping the Bobcats to just 15 points, Mitchell said. Offensively, Mitchell said they have been consistent most of the year and despite a few mistakes and penalties, the offense was able to keep the pressure on Saddleback.

“We’ve been very balanced on offense running the ball well, and then with Tanner, you know, Tanner’s been incredible, hard to stop, so, if you need a big play, you could throw it to him and there’s a good chance that he’s going to come down with that,” Mitchell said.

When the Bobcats cut the lead to 13-7 the Rustlers answered with an 8-play drive that ended with Schmidt’s 31-yard touchdown reception to push the lead back to 20-7. After the Rustler defense held the Bobcats, GWC DL Kekama Cosma blocked the Saddleback punt to set the offense up at the Bobcat 28 yard line. That led to Zavala’s third field goal to give the Rustlers a 23-7 lead at halftime.

Saddleback forced a GWC punt to open the second half, and then put together a 17-play drive that ended with Clark’s second touchdown run that cut the lead to 23-15, after a two-point conversion. But the Rustlers would again clamp down, shutting out the Bobcats the rest of the way, while adding another Zavala field goal and Mitchell’s touchdown run with 6:09 left in the game.

Freshman defensive back John Bivens, a Kennedy High grad, said the season has hinged on everyone knowing their assignment and playing tough physical football. He also noted that the team knows they have a tough match next week against the defending state champions, but they will be ready.

“Yes, sir, we’re gonna get ready, we’re gotta celebrate today, and get back to work tomorrow,” Bivens said.

Los Alamitos High players on the team include defensive backs Taeden Rodgers, and Jackson Bennet, defensive linemen Zeph Misa, and Pearson Sapiga, as well as Iker Sarabia. Along with reaching the first state championship in the program’s history, a win would also complete the first no-loss season for the Rustlers. Rodgers said the success has come because of hard work at practice and the camaraderie of the team.

“We’re a family, you know,?” Rodgers said. “We all stay together, when we’re down, we bring each other back up, everybody has each other’s back.”