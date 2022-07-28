LAEF’s Summer Enrichment returns for in-person class

Each year, LAEF’s Summer Enrichment Institute (SEI) is an essential part of summer for Los Al parents and students alike, offering fun and educational learning opportunities for students in grades TK-12, and a much-needed break for their parents. Kids and teachers were thrilled to come together at Lee Elementary School for in-person enrichment again this summer.

LAEF’s first session of SEI was launched on June 20 and Session 2 began on July 5. Each session offered 120 fun and academic enrichment classes to approximately 400 students (a record high!) from TK – 5th grade. Session 2 wrapped up on July 15.

Elementary students enjoyed Jumpstart classes for TK-5th grade, It’s STEAM-tastic, Wonderful World of Science, Computer Literacy and Coding, Musical Theater, Summer Food Exploration, Spanish, French, Cheerleading, Sports Wheel, martial arts and so much more!

“We are thrilled to experience a record number of participants this summer and are always committed to providing enrichment opportunities for every Los Al student, whether or not their family can afford the class fees,” said Carrie Logue, LAEF Executive Director. “LAEF was proud to enrich the learning experience of 45 additional students this summer through tuition scholarships made possible by generous donors like the Roosters Foundation of Orange County and our Los Al Leadership Circle members.” For more information on scholarships, visit LAEF4Kids.org/scholarships.

The kids also got a special visit from LAEF’s King of Hearts Dave Appling when he graced the campus of Lee Elementary during the first session. King Dave was crowned at LAEF’s Royal Gala during the “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign because of his strong ties to the Los Alamitos community and his ongoing support of LAEF and Los Al kids. Appling served as the LAEF Board President from 1995 to 2008 and is now a Board Member Emeritus. The campaign raised over $180,000. Proceeds will fund the building and furnishing of a new “Well Space” at Los Alamitos High School. King Dave visited Summer Food Exploration, Jumpstart 2nd Grade, Artistic STEAM and Volleyball. The children were very excited to show LAEF’s Royal what they were learning!

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF provides significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424.

