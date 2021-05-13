LAEF’s Summer Enrichment Institute is back on-campus

LAEF is bringing its 12th annual Summer Enrichment Institute (SEI) back on-campus after offering virtual classes last year. Fun and academic enrichment classes will be offered to students in grades TK-12 in two summer sessions (June 28-July 29 and July 12-23).

Classes are one hour and fifty minutes in length and run from 8:00am to 4:40pm each day of the session. Small class sizes of 15 maximum students, taught by credentialed teachers, provide an ideal learning environment and help students avoid summer learning loss. Elementary classes (at Rossmoor Elementary) include Jumpstart for TK-5th grade, Spanish, French, volleyball, computer literacy and coding, STEM, musical theater, soccer, summer food exploration, art, wonders of the world, leadership academy and more.

For middle school students (at McAuliffe Middle School), courses cover art, coding and game creation, adulting 101, engineering and robotics, organization, science and more! LAEF is also offering two classes for high school students at Los Al High School: driver’s education and college bootcamp.

LAEF is offering multi-class discounts. Purchase your first class, then receive 25% off the second class and 50% off any class thereafter. The discount can be applied to the family or individual students and is for the Summer Enrichment Institute only (the discounts do not apply to Summer Sports Camps and Music Camps).

Registration is now open at www.LAEF4Kids.org/summer, where you will also find flyers with all of the details. Scholarships are available on a limited basis. Early bird reduced-fee registration is available through Wednesday, June 9.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12.

LAEF impacts all students by providing funds for STEAM teachers and instruction, mental health and wellness, and social emotional learning as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit www.LAEF4Kids.org or email info@LAEF4kids.org today.

