LAEF Crowns Sherry Kropp as queen with $135,000 raised

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) crowned its Queen at the Royal Gala on Feb. 7 at The Grand in Long Beach. This year’s queen is retired superintendent Dr. Sherry Kropp. Due to her strong ties to LAEF and the community, and her endless support of Los Al kids, Sherry was appointed by the LAEF Board to be crowned Queen of the Royal Gala and to serve as the LAEF royal ambassador for the year.

The Royal Gala benefits the LAEF STEAM initiative and the grand total raised was nearly $135,000! The funds were raised through business sponsorships, silent auction, live auction, online auction, donations and more.

“We are thrilled and by the amount of support we received this year from the community and our generous sponsors,” said Carrie Logue, LAEF executive director.

Top sponsors City National Bank, SXS Industries, Southland Credit Union and PacificWest were on hand to celebrate LAEF’s 2020 Queen. Upon arrival, guests were educated and astonished by live STEAM presentations by Los Alamitos USD students from McGaugh Elementary School, Oak Middle School and Los Alamitos High School. The crowd enjoyed music from a jazz combo of Los Alamitos High School students. Dr. Kropp was surprised shortly after her coronation by members of the McAuliffe Middle School Show Choir who sang “Isn’t She Lovely” to her and each student presented her with a rose. Mark Thomas, of On the Mark auctions, returned as the Master of Ceremonies.

Dr. Kropp was crowned by last year’s King and Queen, George and Linda Sagen, long-time residents and community leaders of Los Alamitos.

“I am truly amazed by the ongoing success of the Royal Gala campaign,” said LAEF President Kevin Guetig.

Our fundraising has totaled to over $870,000 over the past seven years and Royal Gala attendance has grown to 270 community members. These funds will continue to benefit all students as proceeds support our STEAM Initiative (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, Math), which provides instruction and fairs on all campuses, and the district-wide STEAM showcase on April 25 at LAHS. It also supports Media Center teachers at all elementary schools and seed funds to enhance STEAM learning all year long.”

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence in our community by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to Pre-K to 12th grade students. For additional information on LAEF, please call (562) 799-4700 x80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org.