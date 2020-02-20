Best-selling author teaching monthly through July at CCH

Award-winning Author, Speaker & Radio Host Don Stewart will be discussing “Prophesy, World Events and Biblical Perspectives” as well as holding a Question and Answer Session the last Sunday of every month through July at 6 p.m. in Calvary Chapel of the Harbour, 16450 Pacific Coast Highway (Peter’s Landing).

The author of more than 70 books is an Apologist, who can be heard three times a week on KWAVE (107.9 fm). He explains contemporary news & predictions from the Bible. Stewart graduated from Biola University, Talbot Theological Seminary & the International Seminar in Theology & Law in Strasbourg, France. Senior Pastor Joe Pedick will join Stewart in this Vertical View Series.

“As a pastor, I am asked frequently, What is going on in our world today. Are we living in the last days? Is this Armageddon? Is the Coronavirus spoken of in the bible? What about the anti-Christ? Is he living in the world today? What is the significance of the numbers 666? These are some of the things we will be talking about & much more,” Pedick said.

Stewart said this is one of the most asked questions: “Is there evidence from the Bible that Jesus’ return is near?”

For more information, call 562-592-1800.