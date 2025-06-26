JFTB activity bumps annual fireworks display

Residents who were hoping to drag their ice chests onto the base at Joint Forces Training Base to enjoy the annual fireworks display should make sure the broadband bill is paid as the City of Los Alamitos has announced a change in this year’s plan.

Due to the current JFTB military lockdown, the base has become a hub of activity, and base commander Lt. Col. Dan Fox said, “for the foreseeable future,” non-military visitors will not be allowed on base, thus forcing the city to change directions.

Enjoying a celebratory firework display at the military base has become an annual tradition for residents and a patriotic way to honor the nation’s Independence.

According to city officials, crowd estimates for last year’s fireworks display exceeded 12,000 visitors on the base.

While visitors are not allowed on the base this year, the City nonetheless said the fireworks celebration will go on, even if in a virtual way.

“Due to ongoing military operations occurring at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base (JFTB), civilian activities and events on Base have been temporarily paused,” said the statement issued by the city.

“Access to the Base has been limited to mission-critical personnel only. Unfortunately, this will impact the upcoming UWS 3rd of July Fireworks Spectacular event, resulting in an alternative event format,” it continued.

“The fireworks display will take place,” it said, “and live streamed via the City’s social media platforms at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025. No public will be allowed on the installation to view the fireworks display,” it said.

“The City of Los Alamitos and its 3rd of July sponsors and partners wish the community a happy and safe Independence Day,” the statement continued.

For additional information, residents are asked to contact the Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department at (562) 430-1073.

Old Ranch Country Club plans Fourth of July event

Old Ranch Country Club requested a special event permit from the city of Seal Beach to hold a fireworks show on Sunday, June 29, according to a notice published in the June 19 Sun. According to the notice, the fireworks show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Approximately 900 people are expected to attend, according to the notice. The public had five calendar days from the date on the notice to comment on the special event permit request. Though published on June 19, the date on the actual notice was June 12. The city’s recreation manager had 10 calendar days to decide on whether to approve the event notice.