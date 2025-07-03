Briefing Room: Be on the lookout for counterfeit currency

By SBPD Capt. Nick Nicholas

Hi Seal Beach,

Over the weekend, someone reported that a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at a local garage sale.

We’re incredibly grateful that the resident took the time to report this to us. When you call us directly, it gives our officers the opportunity to respond, investigate, and help prevent future incidents.

That said, we also saw the incident being shared on Nextdoor. While we appreciate neighbors looking out for one another, we want to take a moment to explain why posting about crime online without contacting the police isn’t the safest or most effective response.

When incidents like this are shared only on social media platforms like Nextdoor or Facebook, our officers don’t get the chance to investigate, look for patterns, or alert others in real time. In short: we can’t respond to what we don’t know about. If you’re the victim of a crime—even something as seemingly small as a fake bill at a yard sale—please call us at (562) 594-7232 so we can help.

Spotting counterfeit currency

Here are a few quick tips to help protect yourself when accepting cash, especially large bills:

Feel the paper: Genuine U.S. currency uses a unique cotton-linen blend that feels slightly rough to the touch.

Counterfeit bills often feel too smooth or too stiff.

Look for security features: Most modern $100 bills have a blue 3D security ribbon, a watermark of Benjamin Franklin, and color-shifting ink on the numeral “100” in the lower right-hand corner.

Use a counterfeit detector pen: These inexpensive pens are available online or at office supply stores and can help spot fake bills quickly.

Trust your instincts: If something doesn’t feel right—especially during a casual cash sale like a garage sale—it’s okay to refuse the bill or ask for smaller denominations.

For more tips, the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Currency Education Program have excellent here: https://www.uscurrency.gov

When to call us

If you suspect someone has given you counterfeit money, call the Seal Beach Police Department’s non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232. Our officers will respond, collect the evidence, and write a report.

We understand the temptation to warn your neighbors online—and there’s nothing wrong with using platforms like Nextdoor to stay connected—but please call us first so we can actually investigate and prevent future victims.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.