Jetty Legends Storytelling Event returns

The Jetty Legends Storytelling Event is returning for its second year to tell legendary tales of local surfing. On Saturday, Sept. 27, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Beach House in Seal Beach and the nonprofit organization Tin Can Beachcomber, Inc. will host the second annual Jetty Legends Storytelling Event.

This event pays homage to a surf break that has been creating amazing stories and memories for decades. This year, speakers will be sharing stories that are more than sixty five years old.

Come join for an evening of great entertainment with the band Kicktime performing live and a panel of speakers including Kurt Augsburger, Jericho Poppler, Sean McCabe, George Barfield, “Chuy” Madrigal, Chuck Linnen, and other special guests.

Enjoy a delicious meal at southern California’s premier venue on the sand, listen to a Rock n’ Roll time machine, and relive some of the greatest memories of surfing the river from those who were there.

The event is made possible by the support of sponsors, including the all-organic Tequila called Solento, which is a co-sponsor for this year’s event. The event also has Seaglass Wine as a sponsor this year. Seaglass wines are committed to environmental stewardship, holding SIP Certified and CSWA Certified seals, and partnering with the Surfrider Foundation to support coastal preservation.