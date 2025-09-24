Briefing Room: September is Service Dog Month

Hi Seal Beach,

September is Service Dog Month, and here at the Seal Beach Police Department we are proud to highlight Yosa, our Facility Dog from Canine Companions. Yosa plays an important role in our department, providing comfort to crime victims, assisting during community events, and helping us connect with residents of all ages.

Canine Companions is a national nonprofit organization that breeds, raises, and trains service dogs to assist people with disabilities at no cost to the recipient. Their dogs can perform a variety of tasks, from opening doors and retrieving dropped items to turning on lights and offering steadying support. These dogs provide independence and confidence for the people they serve, and we are proud to partner with such a respected organization.

We often get questions about what someone can ask when they see a person with a service dog. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, there are only two questions that may be asked:

1. Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability?

2. What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?

Service dogs have public access rights, which means they can go almost anywhere the public is allowed, including restaurants, stores, and public transportation. This access exists so they can perform their trained tasks for the person they are assisting. Businesses and the public must allow entry for service dogs, even if their normal policies prohibit animals.

It is important to remember that service dogs are working animals and should not be distracted. Please do not pet, feed, or call to them, as this can interrupt their ability to assist their handler.

Yosa is a valued member of our team and an important part of the services we provide. This month, we encourage everyone to learn more about service dogs and the life-changing work they do. To learn more about Canine Companions, visit canine.org.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!