Huntington Beach landmark concession catches fire

A popular beach concession for more than 90 years was the victim of fire on Monday, January 13.

Huntington Beach fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at Dwight’s Beach Concession near the Huntington Beach Pier at 6:20 p.m.

Located at 201 Pacific Coast Highway, the business known for its “World Famous Cheese Strips” started in 1932 by Dwight Clapp, who started in a 6×9 building with a tin box where he kept his ice and 2 pounds of hamburger, according to HB’s city historian Jerry Person. “Dwight’s made $629 its first year,” he said.

Now run by Dwight’s son Jack and grandson Rich, the snack stand serves food, beverages and rental items such as umbrellas, e-bikes and beach cruisers. The fire’s sources has not been determined yet yet but according to Rich Clapp, its landlord, the city of Huntington Beach plans to rebuild and as soon as Dwight’s gets the green light. The business owners plan to make it better than ever with a new kitchen and rental equipment.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns said: “I’m looking forward to them being back open for our town.”

Huntington Beach City Councilman Don Kennedy said: “As an absolute mainstay of our cherished beach it was a heartbreak to see the fire damage to Dwight’s and I can’t wait until they are back again.”

