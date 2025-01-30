Briefing Room: Yosa, four-legged ambassador for Seal Beach and SBPD

Hi Seal Beach,

Do you know that famous clip of the Beatles landing in New York in 1964 for their first U.S. visit? The 3,000 screaming fans?

That’s exactly how it feels every time Facility Dog Yosa and I walk onto McGaugh Elementary School’s campus. Children’s eyes light up, their faces break into smiles, and the air fills with screams of kids wanting to pet her.

But Yosa’s impact goes far beyond her visits to McGaugh—she has become the Goodwill Ambassador of Seal Beach, spreading positivity and comfort wherever she goes.

For those who have not had the pleasure of meeting Yosa yet, she is a six-year-old black Labrador/golden retriever mix (and an all-around perfect angel). She has been working at the SBPD since 2021.

Facility dogs like Yosa are not therapy dogs, and it’s important to understand the difference. Therapy dogs are often the pets of volunteers, and their training focuses on providing general emotional support in informal settings like hospitals or nursing homes.

Facility dogs, on the other hand, are specifically trained for professional roles within organizations like police departments, schools, or courtrooms.

They undergo over two years of rigorous training to handle high-stress environments and maintain neutrality in emotionally charged situations. Facility dogs are also accredited by Assistance Dogs International (ADI), ensuring they meet strict public access and behavior standards, whereas therapy dogs do not require such accreditation.

California Penal Code §868.4 allows for the presence of certified Facility dogs to accompany witnesses or victims, including children or vulnerable individuals, during testimony in criminal proceedings to help reduce stress without influencing the witness’s testimony or the jury’s perception.

Yosa was trained as a service dog through Canine Companions, a nonprofit organization since 1975 and the leading service dog provider in the United States. Canine Companions breeds, raises, and trains dogs for specialized roles, and only about 40-50% of the dogs in their program graduate due to the high standards required.

Yosa’s journey included learning to handle loud noises, emotional outbursts, and stressful situations, making her uniquely suited to her role in Seal Beach.

She knows more than 40 commands. Canine Companions provides these highly trained dogs at no cost to recipients, helping to empower individuals and organizations through the support of expertly trained service dogs.

Yosa’s irresistible charm naturally draws people to her. Whether she’s out on a walk, attending a community event, or visiting a school, she creates countless opportunities for positive interactions between the Seal Beach Police Department and the community.

Many of our interactions with the public occur during times of hardship—traffic accidents, emergencies, or moments of crisis. Yosa changes that dynamic, offering a way to connect with people in moments of joy and calm.

Her friendly personality and love of meeting new people make her the perfect bridge between law enforcement and the community, fostering trust and goodwill.

Yosa’s impact extends to some of the most challenging moments our community faces. She has provided comfort to families in the aftermath of tragedy, such as accompanying officers to a hospital to support a grieving family after the loss of a child in an automobile accident. She has also supported victims and witnesses after a robbery and other major crimes.

Not only that, but she is also here for the first responders coping with traumatic events. Her presence offers calm and hope when words alone are not enough.

In recognition of her incredible contributions, Yosa became the first canine winner of the Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) Heroes with Heart Award in 2023, solidifying her role as a vital part of Seal Beach.

Yosa reminds us every day that Seal Beach is a special place filled with caring people who value connection and community. I love being her handler and working with her every day. It has been the greatest joy of my career.

For more about Yosa’s work, visit her Instagram: @k9yosa or check out her official page https://sealbeachpd.com/police-facility-dog/.

If you haven’t had a chance to meet her, please reach out. She’d love to see you!

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!