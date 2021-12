Some of the more than 100 local actors and production staff from the recent “Christmas Play” at Calvary Chapel of the Harbour in Sunset Beach, include Carolers Minnie Murashko, Iina Makkonen and Julie Purchase (pictured). Lazlo Lak and Christian Monte stole the show with their performances as Bob Cratchit & Jacob Marley in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with added surprises by Playwright/Creative Director Kathleen Pedick.

