HB team wins Bocce Championship in Texas

Huntington Beach Bocce Club (HBBC), Team Prossimo announced that they were named “Champions of the 2022 Lone Star Bocce Open Championship” held the Nov. 12, 2022 weekend in Dallas. The award highlights their wins against 24 amazing teams from all over the United States. This first ever tournament was held at Lone Star Park, a live horse racetrack in Dallas, Texas.

Prossimo Team members Travis Bos, Marc Beall, Dan King and Mark Bigel made up the four-player team that normally plays at the Huntington Beach Bocce courts. Their home courts are located at Murdy Park and Community Center, 7000 Norma Drive Huntington Beach, California on four outdoor synthetic regulation courts. Dallas was quite different as it was played on indoor carpeted courts set up at the racetrack’s Alysheba Ballroom.

The 1st Place Lone Star Bocce Open “Championship Belt” was given to the team, along with individual gold medals and team player Marc Beall was awarded MVP of the tournament and was given a Championship Ring. Additionally, as part of the team’s grand prize, was the opportunity to name an official race horse, which they named Prossimo. The Italian word “Prossimo” means “again.” As in yes, we will beat you again in Bocce!

“We’re really proud of this win and plan on representing Huntington Beach Bocce Club next year in Dallas to defend our title,” said Travis Bos team captain. “HBBC has come a long way since only being established three years ago. Teamwork and our practicing on Murdy Park courts paid off.” Recently the club hosted a sunny 70 degrees “Huntington Beach Bocce Club Open Singles Tournament” on Dec. 17, 2022 consisting of a single player, 4 ball tournament at the bocce courts with entries from all over the state of California.

“The state-of-the-art synthetic courts at HBBC are phenomenal, they roll true and fast,” said Marc Beall winner of the Singles Tournament. “It’s a beautiful location to play at.”

The HBBC club, is in the process of establishing several new leagues, and looking for new people interested in learning the game of Bocce. Bocce is a fun way to meet new people, spend time together, get healthy, learn team strategy, and discover something new in our great Huntington Beach community. Come out and see the beautiful courts for yourself. We’ll be rolling balls!

The Huntington Beach Bocce Club is hosting a Triples Tournament this Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. at Murdy Park and Community Center bocce courts.