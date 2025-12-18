GWC womens soccer has its most successful season

The most successful season in Golden West College women’s soccer history came to a close on Sunday morning, as the Rustlers fell 2–0 to Sierra College in the 2025 3C2A State Championship at Saddleback College. Golden West caps its remarkable postseason run as the state runner-up, advancing to the championship match for the first time in program history.

Sierra (19-2-4) struck quickly, scoring in the 6th minute on a finish from Addison Johnson off a feed from Josie Young to take a 1–0 lead. The Wolverines doubled their advantage in the 36th minute when Olivia Sisto converted from close range after a setup from Ashanti Mandrigal, putting Golden West in a 2–0 hole at halftime.

Despite the early setbacks, Golden West regrouped defensively and held Sierra scoreless the rest of the way.

The Rustlers (15-5-7) worked tirelessly to find momentum in the attack but were limited to just three total shots in the match. Jada Overton and Renata Salerno provided the team’s two shots on goal, both of which were turned aside by Sierra goalkeeper Alexia Holdren, who recorded the shutout.

On the other end, Golden West goalkeeper Mia Cook, made four saves to keep the Rustlers within striking distance.

Although the season ends one step short of a state title, the 2025 Rustlers cemented themselves as the most accomplished team in program history. Golden West:

• Reached its first-ever 3C2A State Championship Match

• Advanced through the bracket by defeating two No. 1 seeds (Saddleback and Folsom Lake)

• Earned wins in the SoCal Regional Playoffs and the State Semifinals

• Finished the year with a 15-5-7 record, the program’s best postseason run to date

Head coach Krissy Barone and her staff guided a resilient group that overcame adversity, embraced its underdog identity, and delivered a postseason run that will be remembered for seasons to come.

The Rustlers reached the title game by defeating undefeated and two-time defending state champion Folsom Lake College in a dramatic 4–2 penalty shootout after 120 minutes of scoreless soccer in the 3C2A State Championship Semifinals at Saddleback College.

Folsom Lake struck first in the shootout, but the Rustlers answered immediately through Kiersten Mahan, who buried her shot into the right side netting.

Golden West grabbed momentum in round two when a Falcon attempt sailed wide, and Jada Overton converted to give the Rustlers a 2–1 lead.

Both teams scored in the third round, with Giana Ortenzo calmly slotting her finish to keep Golden West ahead 3–2.

The pivotal moment came in round four. Folsom Lake’s shot was denied by Mia Cook, who delivered one of the biggest saves in program history. With a chance to clinch a spot in the state final, Amelia Villegas stepped forward and buried her penalty into the right side of the net and sealing a 4–2 shootout victory and igniting the Rustler celebration.

Area players on the squad include Sierra Carter (Cypress High), Jada Overton (HB High), Alexandra Ortenzo (Marina High), Gina Ortenzo (Marina High), Madison Chapman (Los Alamitos High), Kaylee Gomez (Cypress High), Malaya Gapasin (Cypress High), and Rylee Schneider (Cypress High).