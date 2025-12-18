Briefing Room: Street racing and stunts are dangerous

Hi Seal Beach,

The “Fast and Furious” movies might make street racing look like an exciting, adrenaline-filled adventure, but in real life these dangerous stunts often end in tragedy. Unlike in the movies, there are no stunt doubles, special effects, or safety crews when these events happen on real streets.

Street racing is the illegal operation of motor vehicles at high speeds on public roadways, often in direct competition with another driver.

It can happen on city streets, highways, parking lots, or even in quiet residential neighborhoods. Street takeovers, on the other hand, occur when large groups of drivers and spectators take control of an intersection, lot, or stretch of road so vehicles can perform reckless stunts like “donuts,” “drifting,” or burnouts.

These events are typically organized through social media, attract large crowds, and can block traffic for miles.

Both activities are illegal in California under the California Vehicle Code. Penalties can include expensive fines, points on your driving record, driver’s license suspension, jail time, and the impoundment of your vehicle for up to 30 days. Those who organize or promote these events, as well as spectators, can also face criminal charges.

These events are not only disruptive but also extremely dangerous. Drivers have little to no control when performing high-speed stunts, and spectators often stand within feet of moving vehicles. Crashes can happen in seconds, putting participants, bystanders, and uninvolved motorists in harm’s way. Emergency vehicles may also be blocked from reaching people who need urgent help.

Here in Seal Beach, the Police Department takes street racing and street takeovers seriously. Our officers monitor known trouble spots, coordinate with surrounding law enforcement agencies, and use tools such as license plate readers and cameras to help identify and hold violators accountable. We also rely on our community’s eyes and ears. If you see large groups of vehicles gathering in parking lots or intersections, especially late at night, call our non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232. If the event is already in progress and poses an immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

While movies might glorify these activities, in real life, they are reckless, illegal, and can end lives in an instant. Seal Beach is committed to keeping our streets safe for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!