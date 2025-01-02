Griffins soccer getting defensive in early play

Los Al High’s girls soccer team is off to a strong start in their season, having reached the championship game of the Excalibur Tournament at Foothill high over the weekend. The Griffins have been doing it with defense so far and are 6-2-3, with nine shutouts in that span. Both ties were 0-0 final scores.

In the Excalibur tournament, the Griffins posted three shutouts, including a 0-0 tie with Mater Dei in the semifinals. The championship game ended with a 1-0 win for Edison High to take the title from the Griffins.

Head Coach Pat Rossi is certainly pleased with the start to the season, especially for a team that prides itself on defense and ball control to win games.

“As a coach shutouts are good, especially seven out of eight, so I like that because we like to build from the back to the front,” Rossi said after the teams opening round 1-0 win over Los Osos on Friday.

The Griffins got an early goal from Zamorah Malinoski, off an assist by Baylee Fernley to give the Griffins a 1-0 lead that the defense would make stand up. With junior goalkeeper Avarie Gonzalez unavailable for the game, the keeper duties were shared by Sarah Appleby and freshman Bella Wilfert.

Another freshman, Addie Fennesy, helped anchor the defense in the back row. She could be a big help to the group of experienced veterans who should give the Griffins a tough team. Players like Cali Koepke, Natalie Lobo, Addison Bousard, Abby Nuez, Malinoski and Gonzalez give the Griffins a lot of potential this year.

Zamorah Malinoski tries to avoid two defenders in Los Alamitos’ win over Los Osos last week. Photos by Ted Apodaca

Sofia Bugarin pushes the ball up field on an attack.

Zamorah Malinoski gets around a defender to send a pass across the pitch.

Camryn Flores battles for possession with a Los Osos defender.