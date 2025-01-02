311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command transfers to JFTB



By Capt. William Stroud

In a seamless operation completed just in time for the holidays, the 387th Quartermaster Company successfully transitioned to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California, on December 18, 2024. This move, part of the U.S. Army’s Force Structure Realignment initiative, enhances the company’s operational readiness, positioning it for even greater success in the future.

Known for its vital role in logistics and supply, the 387th Quartermaster Company ensures that Army Reserve units are equipped with the fuel, water, and supplies they need to remain operational. Relocating from the United States Army Reserve Center in Costa Mesa to Joint Base Los Alamitos provides the company with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced logistical support, setting the stage for increased capabilities and mission effectiveness.

The company’s leadership and soldiers worked diligently over a three-week period, from December 1 to December 21, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition with minimal disruption to ongoing operations. Despite the move, the 387th continued to fulfill its mission of providing critical resources to Army Reserve units, showcasing the dedication and commitment of its personnel.

Joint Base Los Alamitos, a key hub for Army Reserve and National Guard operations, offers enhanced training opportunities and improved infrastructure.

These resources will significantly support the 387th’s mission, allowing the company to better serve national and regional defense objectives while maintaining operational continuity.

This successful transition highlights the U.S. Army’s commitment to optimizing its logistical capabilities to meet evolving national security needs. As the 387th Quartermaster Company settles into its new home, it will continue to play a critical role in maintaining the readiness of Army Reserve units nationwide, ensuring that soldiers have the vital supplies needed to stay mission-ready.