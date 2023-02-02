Griffins run by Edison to tie for league lead

After losing their first meeting with Edison High, the Los Alamitos High boys basketball team decided they needed to take a different tack. The Griffins scored just 33 points in the loss, but the Griffins pushed the pace in their second meeting on Tuesday and ran away with a 69-40 win over the Chargers in a Surf League game at Edison High.

In their first meeting, an Edison 42-33 win, the Griffins tried to slow the pace to keep the Chargers offense down. It worked to an extent, but it also stymied the Griffins’ offensive attack as well.

“A half-court game with them didn’t go well for us on offense, so let’s spread it out and play a full-court game and it seemed to work,” Griffins Head Coach Nate Berger said.

The win ties the Griffins and Chargers atop the standings at 4-1, with one game left and a likely shared league title heading into the playoffs. The Griffins led 21-15 at the end of the first quarter but pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Chargers 22-7 to take a 43-22 lead into halftime.

Sophomore Liam Gray led the scoring with 17 points, including six in the second quarter. Sophomore Wes Trevino started hot with nine points in the first quarter and finished with 15. Sophomore Trent Minter finished with 10 points and junior Rex Komatz added nine.

The Chargers were led by Dylan Hugues and Tucker Tripp with 11 points each. The Griffins close out the regular season tonight at Marina High at 7 p.m. The Vikings are 0-5 in league. Edison plays long-time rival Fountain Valley which is 2-3 in league play. CIF-SS playoff brackets are scheduled to be release at noon on Sunday.