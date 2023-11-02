Great pumpkins

On Oct. 30, about 80 local residents responded to an invitation from Jim Quinlan and Rhonda Mohlener to carve pumpkins from 4 to 8 p.m. More than 100 pumpkins were made available and 100 were carved by 7:30 p.m. by all the talented and artistic neighbors young and old who showed up. Jim Quinlan has organized this event for three years now. “Only in Seal Beach would such a big group of neighbors come together to offer their incredible creativity in the Spirit of Halloween and thanks to Devynn’s Gardens for donating numerous pumpkins,” he said. Photo courtesy of Terri Quinlan