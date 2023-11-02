7th Street project on CCC agenda

A Seal Beach home is on the California Coastal Commission Consent Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 16.

The proposal, if approved would replace two residential units on Seventh Street with one, two-story home with a second-floor accessory dwelling unit and an attached garage.

Costal Commission staff have recommended approving the project.

“Given that the two existing residential units will be replaced with a single-family residence and an ADU, and that the ADU will be larger in square footage as compared to the existing smaller residential unit on site, the project will maintain the existing density onsite and will be compatible with the character of the community,” according to the CCC staff report.

“No shoreline protective device is proposed to protect the development pursuant to this permit,” according to the CCC report.

That’s because the property is on the 200-block of Seventh Street. Inland.

However, CCC staff recommended that one of the conditions for approving the project is that no shoreline protective device be used to protect the development.

“In addition, this condition requires that if any part of the proposed development becomes threatened by coastal hazards in the future, the threatened development must be removed rather than protected in place,” according to the CCC report.

The buildings that are currently on-site are a 1,210 sq. ft. unit and a detached 813 sq. ft. two-car garage.

The house, once built, would be a 3,297 sq. ft. house with a garage and a 32 sq. ft. ADU (also known as a “granny flat”) on the second floor.

“The ADU will have an exterior access via a stairway and will not be accessible from the adjacent 2 nd floor of the proposed single-family residence,” according to the California Coastal Commission staff report.

“The predominant character of the surrounding area is one or two-story residential structures with parking accessed from rear alleyways,” according to the California Coastal Commission staff report.

“The proposed residence is of similar mass and scale as the surrounding development, the parking will be accessed from the rear alleyway, and will not be out of character with the area,” according to the CCC report.

“There are no public coastal views within the vicinity of the project site, so the project will not adversely impact coastal views,” according to the California Coastal Commission staff report.

Coastal Commission staff found the proposed project was consistent with Seal Beach’s Zoning Code.

“The only significant difference between the proposed ADU compared to a traditional second unit is that only three vehicle parking spaces are required rather than four,” according to the California Coastal Commission staff report.

“In this case, the three vehicle parking spaces are adequate to accommodate the expected vehicle parking demand onsite and will not result in private parking spillover onto public streets regularly used by beachgoers,” according to the California Coastal Commission staff report.