Edison High gets win over Los Al in new Alpha League

After sweeping Sunset League play for the past four years, the Los Alamitos High football team was finally upended by Edison High, with a 21-10 victory in the new Alpha League opener for both teams on Friday at Huntington Beach High.

Edison last defeated Los Al in 2019, when both were in the Sunset League. The win this year not only snapped the Chargers losing streak against the Griffins, it put Los Al’s playoff hopes in jeopardy, as only the top two teams in the Alpha League are guaranteed a playoff spot.

The Griffins (4-4, 0-1 in league) were able to force Edison to punt on the first possession of the game and they quickly jumped out in front. Lenny Ibarra broke free down the left side for an 80-yard touchdown that gave the Griffins a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

But the Chargers would gain control after that. After forcing a punt, the Chargers took over at their own 25 yard line. Senior running back Julius Gillick broke a big run down to the Griffin six yard line and then followed that up with a touchdown run to tie the game 7-7.

The game was essentially a defensive battle, with teams exchanging punts, but Edison made some big plays on defense that kept the Griffins out of the end zone several times.

The Chargers hit another big play to get in scoring position. Quarterback Savelio Niumata hit Ayden Degiacomo for a big gain to the Griffin 13 yard line. Niumata would run it in from there to give the Chargers a 14-7 lead.

Los Alamitos had other promising drives thwarted by sacks, an interception and a missed field goal, but did manage to connect on a second field goal try to cut the lead to 14-10, with about a minute left in the third quarter.

Edison was able to take a two-score lead late in the fourth, after a long pass play from quarterback Sam Thomson to Ayden Degiacomo moved the ball to the Griffin 25 yard line. Thomson connected again with Degiacomo for a 25-yard touchdown that made it 21-10 with just a few minutes left. Los Al drove into scoring position, but eventually turned the ball over on downs and Edison ran out the clock from there.

The Griffins will host San Clemente (4-4, 0-1) on Thursday at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach. Edison (6-2, 1-0) takes on Mission Viejo (8-0, 1-0) on Friday at Mission Viejo.